Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 Classic VS Ultra: A Tale Of Two Wrists

Look, I’ve been living with both Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 Classic and the Ultra for weeks now, switching between them like some wrist-bound commitment-phobe.

And after all that back-and-forth, here’s the real talk: Samsung’s created a beautiful mess of choices that’ll leave you second-guessing yourself at checkout.

The Galaxy Watch8 Classic feels like Samsung’s apology letter to everyone who missed the rotating bezel when they skipped the Classic in the Watch7 lineup.

They’ve brought back that satisfying click-click-click of the rotating bezel – you know, the one that makes you feel like you’re piloting a tiny spacecraft on your wrist instead of just checking your heart rate.

The physical design and buttons differ between the two models, with the Watch8 (left) featuring enhancements in software features. The Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra utilise different strap mechanisms; ensure compatibility when swapping straps between the two. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Display Downgrade: Trading Size for Style

However, here’s where things get unusual: they’ve reduced the screen size to 1.34 inches.

Coming from the Ultra’s generous 1.47-inch display, it’s like going from a movie theatre to watching Netflix on your phone.

Sure, it’s still perfectly functional, but when you’re accustomed to that extra real estate for reading texts or checking weather details, the downgrade is noticeable.

The Classic nails the aesthetics, though.

That cushion design they borrowed from last year’s lineup works beautifully with the rotating bezel – it’s like they were always meant to be together.

The stainless steel frame catches light in all the right ways, and at 64 grams, it’s got enough heft to feel premium without turning your wrist into a workout.

Users report that a Bluetooth connection is generally preferred for syncing fitness data with the watch, benefiting from seamless interaction, especially with Samsung devices. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Ultra’s Unapologetic Bulk

The Ultra, on the other hand, is Samsung’s answer to “what if an Apple Watch Ultra had a baby with a G-Shock?”

It’s chunky, it’s proud of it, and honestly? It works.

That titanium build feels indestructible, and the larger screen makes everything from workout stats to navigation actually usable.

But let’s be real – this thing is a commitment.

If you have smaller wrists or prefer your tech to be subtle, the Ultra announces itself like a brass band at a library.

Some people love that presence; others feel like they’re wearing a computer on their arm (which, fair enough, they are).

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 provides advanced fitness tracking capabilities, including all-day activity tracking such as steps taken, calories burned, and time spent in active pursuits. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Battery Reality Check

Here’s where both watches stumble into the same pothole: battery life that’ll have you reaching for the charger every other day.

In a world where Garmin watches require weekly charging and even some basic fitness trackers last a week, Samsung’s flagship smartwatches typically last around 48 hours with moderate use.

It’s the smartwatch equivalent of that friend who’s incredibly talented but can never quite get their life together.

All these fancy features – the AI integration, the bright 3,000-nit displays, the comprehensive health tracking – but you’re still playing the nightly charging game.

The Galaxy Watch series features wireless chargers that can quickly charge your device, with options that provide up to 45% battery in just 30 minutes. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Health Features: What’s New in the Watch8 Classic

Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes with several new health features that weren’t available on the older Galaxy Watch7 Ultra when it first came out:

New Health Features:

Running Coach – Helps guide your running workouts

– Helps guide your running workouts Vascular Load – Monitors how hard your heart and blood vessels are working

– Monitors how hard your heart and blood vessels are working Antioxidant Index – Tracks your body’s ability to fight off harmful substances

Other Improvements:

AI Health Coach – Like having a personal trainer on your wrist that gives you customised health advice

– Like having a personal trainer on your wrist that gives you customised health advice Better Sleep Coach – Improved tips and tracking for better sleep

– Improved tips and tracking for better sleep Easier-to-Use Interface – The screen is organised better with: Multi-Info Tiles – Small boxes that show different information at once “Now Bar” – A quick-access strip that shows essential info without having to dig through menus

– The screen is organised better with:

Essentially, Samsung has packed more health-tracking tools and made the watch easier to use compared to its previous model.

The Verdict from the Trenches

After weeks of switching between them, here’s what I’ve learned: the Classic is for people who want a smartwatch that remembers it’s also supposed to be a watch.

The rotating bezel, the more traditional proportions, the way it disappears under a shirt cuff – it’s Samsung’s most wearable smartwatch in years.

The Ultra is for people who want a computer that also tells time: a bigger screen, longer battery life, and a more rugged build – it’s the power user’s choice, even if it makes you look like you’re perpetually ready for a triathlon.

The cruel irony? Both are excellent at what they do, but neither is perfect in every aspect.

The Classic looks better but compromises on screen size, while the Ultra delivers on functionality but demands wrist real estate like a demanding houseguest.

In 2025, that feels like a choice we shouldn’t have to make.

If you’re a Samsung Member, you can trade in eligible old Samsung watches and receive a discount of up to RM200 on a new Galaxy Watch8.

