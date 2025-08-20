Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition 2025 Is Designed For The Modern, On-The-Go Lifestyle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Huawei officially launched the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition 2025 in Malaysia yesterday!

Combining flagship display technology, PC-level WPS productivity tools, and all-day battery life, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition 2025 is perfect for students, professionals, and creators who demand more from their tablet.

The tablet is 6.1mm thin and weighs only 51g, making it super portable and easy to work on-the-go.

Available in Violet and Space Gray, the tablet’s minimalist design is elevated with a Star Ring camera housing that integrates a dual antenna system for better signal reception.

Here’s what else the Huawei MatePad 11.5 2025 offers:

10,100 mAh battery, capable of powering over 14 hours of video playback and charges rapidly with 40W Huawei SuperCharge.

A stunning 11.5-inch 2.5k Huawei FullView PaperMatte Display with an expansive 86% screen-to-body ratio.

Ultra-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

600 nits peak brightness.

Nano-etched anti-glare surface.

Circularly polarised light layer cut reflections by 60% while preserving colour vibrancy and eye comfort.

Quad-speaker audio with Histen 9.0 for immersive sound.

13MP rear and 8MP front camera setup for crisp video calls and content capture.

Can be paired with lightweight Huawei Smart keyboard and the latest Huawei M-Pencil 3rd Gen.

From now until 26 August, all Malaysians can pre-order the Huawei MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition 2025 priced at RM1,599, at any Huawei Experience Stores, and official Huawei stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

The purchase comes with exclusive gifts worth up to RM698, including the Huawei M-Pencil 3rd Gen and PC-Level WPS Office.

For the latest updates and promotions, please visit the Huawei Official Website, the Huawei Official Facebook page, or Instagram.

Image: Huawei Malaysia

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.