Health At Your Fingertips: RingConn’s Ultra Thin Smart Ring Monitors Sleep Apnea

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

More people are becoming health-conscious and are seeking smarter and less intrusive ways to monitor their wellbeing. Some wearable health trackers these days include fitness trackers, smartwatches, and smart rings.

AECO Technologies, the authorised distributor of RingConn, recognises this shift towards healthier living in the local community and has officially launched the RingConn Gen 2 and Gen 2 Air here at Pickle Space, Subang Jaya yesterday.

RingConn Gen 2 and Gen 2 Air is the world’s first ultra-thin smart ring equipped with sleep apnea monitoring and industry-leading battery life.

Charging case Sizing kit

Ringconn smart rings. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Recent global studies estimated that more than 1 billion people are affected by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). It’s a serious sleep disorder that causes repeated breathing interruptions while sleeping.

The RingConn Gen 2 delivers 90.7% accuracy in detecting signs of sleep apnea. With its advanced sleep monitoring capabilities, the smart ring helps with early detection and promotes better sleep quality.

The RingConn screenless smart rings features a minimalist design and delivers round-the-clock biometric and wellness tracking.

Powered by advanced AI technology, the smart ring tracks:

Sleep patterns

Heart rate

Blood oxygen levels

Stress index

Step count

Calories

Period forecasts

Overall recovery

The smart rings are also light, weighing only 2 to 2.5g, enhancing wearer’s comfort when worn all day and night.

To recharge, pop the ring onto the charging base and a full charge will last up to 10 to 12 days. RingConn offers one of the longest battery lives in its category due to its EcoPower Technology.

All your health and wellness data can be viewed in an app which require no subscriptions.

RingConn Gen 2, retailing at RM1,499, is made of aerospace-grade titanium and comes in four colours: rose gold, royal gold, future silver, and matte black.

Meanwhile, RingConn Gen 2 Air, retailing at RM999, is made out of premium stainless steel. It comes in only two colours: galaxy silver and dune gold.

The RingConn smart ring is now available in physical stores such as Thundermatch, All IT, Sprint Cass, and C-Zone.

It’s also on shopping platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, TikTok, and Aeco’s official website.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.