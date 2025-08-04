The Compct Camera That Costs Almost As Much As A New Car But Fits In Your Pocket

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an age where everyone’s walking around with smartphone cameras that can shoot 4K video and apply Instagram filters in real-time, Japanese tech giant Sony just dropped a compact camera that costs more than most people’s monthly salary.

The RX1R III, priced at an eye-watering RM20,999, is set to arrive in Malaysia in September – and photography enthusiasts are already lining up their credit cards.

To understand why anyone would drop twenty grand on a camera smaller than a hardcover book, you need to know about the cult following that’s been brewing since 2015.

(Pix: Sony Malaysia)

The RX1R II – this camera’s predecessor – became the secret weapon of street photographers and travel junkies who were tired of lugging around massive DSLRs that screamed “tourist” from a mile away.

Picture this: You’re wandering through the narrow alleys of George Town or trying to capture candid moments at a night market.

A massive camera with a telephoto lens makes you look like a paparazzi stalker.

But slip this palm-sized beast out of your jacket pocket, and suddenly you’re invisible – just another person with what looks like a point-and-shoot.

What Makes This Thing Special?

The latest iteration features a 61-megapixel full-frame sensor – the same sensor technology found in much larger, heavier professional cameras.

That’s like fitting a Ferrari engine into a Mini Cooper.

The German ZEISS lens is permanently attached (you can’t swap it out), but it’s been crafted with the kind of precision that German engineers are famous for.

The AI autofocus can track your subject’s eyes even when they’re not looking at the camera – perfect for those candid shots where people are lost in conversation or staring off into the distance.

And here’s a neat trick: the “Step Crop” function lets you switch between 35mm, 50mm, and 70mm focal lengths without actually changing lenses. It’s like having three prime lenses in one compact body.

(Pix: Sony Malaysia)

The Price of Perfection

So why does this thing cost more than a decent used car?

It’s the photography equivalent of a Swiss watch – you’re paying for precision engineering, premium materials, and image quality that makes pixel-peepers weep with joy, all packed into a magnesium alloy body built with obsessive Japanese attention to detail.

Who buys these? Wedding photographers who need something silent and small, street photographers who want to blend in, travellers who are sick of heavy camera bags, and photography nerds who have a serious gear-buying addiction.

The manufacturer tries to ease the guilt by emphasising their eco-friendly manufacturing and plastic-free packaging, though it’s a small consolation when explaining to your spouse why you need a camera that costs more than a family vacation.

It’s for people who understand that sometimes the best tool isn’t the most practical one – it’s the one that disappears in your hands and lets creativity run wild.

For the cult following that has been waiting a decade for this update, the RM20,999 price tag is probably already a done deal, especially with the current pre-order sweeteners.

Pre-order now until 7 September and receive a 64GB Sony TOUGH Series SD card and an extra battery, or visit Sony stores in September if you prefer the traditional walk-in purchase experience, including at Sony Malaysia’s latest outlet at IOI City Mall.

