The Middle Kingdom: Finding The Perfect Balance Between Phone And Tablet

As a long-time user of a regular Samsung Galaxy phone paired with a Samsung Tab S Ultra, I never thought I’d be interested in foldable phones.

But after using the Galaxy Z Fold 7 for a few weeks, I’ve discovered this device has become the perfect middle ground for my daily life.

Honestly, my first impression when holding the Z Fold 7 was “How is this so thin?”

Compared to the bulky foldable phones I had in mind, this device’s 8.9mm folded thickness genuinely surprised me.

It sits comfortably in my pocket without any burden – that’s my first plus point.

Transferring data from my Samsung Galaxy S23+ to the Z Fold 7 is a breeze – Samsung’s Smart Switch makes the migration process seamless and straightforward. The intuitive interface guides you through every step of moving your apps, photos, and settings to your new foldable device. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Daily Usage: Just the Right Size

During my daily routine, I usually read the news and reply to WhatsApp messages.

The Z Fold 7’s 6.5-inch cover screen in folded mode is perfectly sized for one-handed operation, unlike my Tab S Ultra, which requires both hands for a stable grip.

But when I want to read a longer article in detail, a simple unfold instantly provides a tablet-like reading experience on the 8-inch inner screen.

This flexibility of “big screen when you want it, portable when you need it” is exactly what my previous phone and tablet combo couldn’t offer.

Effortlessly portable: Despite its expansive dual-screen real estate, this foldable marvel remains surprisingly thin, light, and comfortable for one-handed use – proving that cutting-edge technology doesn’t have to compromise on everyday practicality. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Office Assistant

In the office while handling emails, the Z Fold 7 shows its practical value.

The unfolded large screen lets me see both the email list and content simultaneously, eliminating the need to switch back and forth constantly.

When using it to write notes or jot down ideas, the keyboard spacing, when unfolded, is just right for both hands – it feels natural and comfortable for typing, much better than cramming fingers on a regular phone screen.

What impressed me most was the video conferencing feature.

In folded mode, it can stand up like a laptop, with the bottom half showing control buttons and the top half displaying the meeting screen – incredibly practical.

Note-taking during an interview using the Z Fold 7 unfolded – The large inner screen provides ample space for digital notes while maintaining a professional appearance in business settings. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Entertainment Experience: The Right Compromise

To be honest, watching YouTube or Netflix on the Z Fold 7 is indeed bigger than a regular phone screen, but not as immersive as my Tab S Ultra.

However, this “medium” size is actually perfect for watching shows while lying in bed – not heavy enough to make your arms tired like a tablet, yet not too small to strain your eyes like a phone screen.

Yes, when watching videos in the proper aspect ratio, you get black bars on top and bottom, but it can be quite refreshing to view them in full screen, even if it crops some of the video content.

At the time of writing, many physical phone accessory stores still don’t have cases and tempered glass protectors for the Z Fold 7 in stock, but you can easily find them available online. Using a case on the Z Fold 7 can provide valuable protection, particularly for the hinge, but it might compromise the sleek feel of the device. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When playing mobile games occasionally, the unfolded large screen provides better visibility, especially for strategy games, where the controls feel much more comfortable than on a small screen.

What’s truly impressive is that the screen technology and build quality are so advanced that you don’t even notice the folding line when using the inner unfolded screen – it feels like one seamless display.

The Z Fold 7 features Dolby Atmos sound technology, which creates a more immersive audio experience that makes you feel as though you’re right in the middle of the action.

Combined with its high-quality HDR screens that show richer colours and better contrast, this means that whether you’re watching movies, playing games, or video calling, everything looks sharper and sounds more realistic – like having a mini home theatre that fits in your pocket.

Watching movies in full screen on the Z Fold 7 – The large unfolded display transforms into a personal cinema, perfect for entertainment on the go. The immersive viewing experience rivals small tablets while maintaining phone portability. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Camera Features: Unexpected Convenience

The 200MP main camera certainly takes good photos, but the most practical feature is actually using the fold as a tripod stand.

For selfies or group photos, this function is incredibly convenient – no more searching for places to prop up your phone.

Despite the impressive 200MP specification, day-to-day photography doesn’t reveal significant advantages – reinforcing the well-known principle that higher megapixels don’t automatically mean better images.

While the camera may not be the standout feature, it delivers competent performance with Samsung’s signature colour science and reliable auto-focus that handles daily photography tasks with ease.

A feast for the eyes: With proper lighting assistance, the Fold 7 captures the golden-brown perfection of wok-fried rice and the glossy, mahogany sheen of barbecued pork with impressive detail and colour accuracy. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

However, as a mirrorless user, I might be too picky here.

While some online users complain about battery life, with my usage habits (mainly social apps, news reading, occasional video watching), I still have 20-30% battery remaining at the end of the day, which meets my needs.

The 25W charging speed isn’t particularly fast, but charging before bed means waking up to a fully charged battery.

Multi-level shopping mall showcase – The Z Fold 7’s camera captures the grand architecture and bustling tech exhibition at IOI City Mall in Putrajaya with impressive detail and dynamic range.

Real Experience: Found the Sweet Spot

After using it for several weeks, my biggest takeaway is that the Z Fold 7 has found an excellent balance point:

Bigger than a phone, but not too big – The unfolded 8-inch screen provides sufficient visual experience, while remaining portable when folded

– The unfolded 8-inch screen provides sufficient visual experience, while remaining portable when folded Smaller than a tablet, but practical enough – While not as impressive as my Tab S Ultra’s 14.6-inch display, it’s completely adequate for daily use

– While not as impressive as my Tab S Ultra’s 14.6-inch display, it’s completely adequate for daily use Feature-rich, but not complicated – All fold-related features are practical with a low learning curve

After this period of use, I think the Z Fold 7 is particularly suitable for:

Business professionals who frequently handle work on their phones

Users who love big-screen experiences but don’t want to carry a tablet

Tech enthusiasts seeking new technology experiences

Users with sufficient budget who want an all-in-one device

Those who have other Samsung appliances and gadgets (for seamless ecosystem integration)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 features multitasking capabilities that leverage AI for seamless interaction with various Samsung appliances, enhancing user experience. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The price tag, which starts at RM7,799, is certainly not cheap, but if you’re considering whether you need both a large-screen phone and a small tablet, the Z Fold 7 might offer a more suitable solution.

It’s not a perfect product, but it strikes an excellent balance point – satisfying daily phone usage needs while providing a near-ctablet, large-screen experience.

For someone like me using a foldable screen for the first time, the Z Fold 7 was truly an eye-opening experience.

It made me rethink the definition of smartphones and showed me the possibilities for future phone development.

Rating: 8.5/10 – A foldable phone that has found the perfect balance between practicality and innovation.

This review is based on personal usage experience. Actual feelings may vary depending on usage habits. It’s recommended to try the device in-store before purchasing.

