Foldable Power, Pocketable Size—Discover The New vivo X Fold5

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The vivo X Fold5—vivo’s first foldable smartphone—hits Malaysia this week and comes packed with features for power users, creatives, and anyone who wants more flexibility from their phone.

Slim, Light, and Strong

At just 217g, this is vivo’s lightest phone yet, and you really feel it. Folded up, the phone is only 0.92 cm thick, making it slimmer than many regular phones.

It slips easily into a pocket or bag without that usual bulky foldable feel.

Despite the thin build, it’s still tough. It features IPX8/IPX9 water resistance, IP5X dust protection, and is tested to operate in cold conditions down to -20°C.

The new kinematic hinge, rated for 600,000 folds, also ensures each open-close motion feels smooth and solid.

A Nice Square-ish Display That Just Works

When opened, the 8.03-inch main display has a square-ish aspect ratio that’s surprisingly practical. It’s not overly huge or tablet-like — just the right size for quick editing, reading, or scrolling.

Both the main and 6.53-inch cover displays go up to 4500 nits brightness, making them some of the brightest on any foldable phone right now.

You also get 2K+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision — all the good stuff for clear, vivid visuals.

ZEISS x vivo Cameras

The X Fold5 features a triple 50MP camera setup, co-engineered with ZEISS:

50MP Ultra-Sensing Main Camera (Sony IMX921 sensor)

50MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera (120° field of view)

50MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and 100x HyperZoom

All three lenses come with ZEISS T coating for reduced glare and better contrast, delivering what vivo calls the “ZEISS Look.”

In use, the images look sharp with solid colour accuracy, and the AI features do help refine photos further, especially at high zoom levels.

Built for Multitasking

Under the hood, you’re getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. That means smooth performance, even when juggling apps or editing on the fly.

You’ll also find smart tools like DocMaster for scanning documents, Transcript Assist for real-time transcription and translation, and Smart Call Assistant to help manage calls.

The 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery easily lasts a full day. Charging is fast too — 80W wired and 40W wireless FlashCharge mean less time plugged in.

Two Colours, One Price

The vivo X Fold5 comes in Titanium Grey and Feather White — both sleek, premium finishes.

Priced at RM6,999, the vivo X Fold5 is a flagship foldable that strikes a solid balance between portability and performance.

Interested buyers can pre-order the device starting 29 July at vivo’s official website.

And from 2 August to 1 September, customers can also enjoy exclusive promotions at vivo Concept Stores — plus freebies and discounts, while stocks last.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.