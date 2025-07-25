RM1.99 Gadgets, Freebies & Trips To Japan? Acer Day 2025 FTW!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebration of its 35th anniversary, Acer Malaysia has officially launched Acer Day 2025 — a nationwide tech party running from July 24 to September 30, themed #BreakALimit.

The campaign also highlights AI-powered tools and smart devices in Acer’s lineup, alongside collaborations with lifestyle and sports brands like Adidas to promote innovation, wellness, and fun.

Acer Day 2025 is a celebration of pushing boundaries. We aim to inspire people to step outside their comfort zones and discover new possibilities with the support of our latest solutions. Our collaboration with sports brands also reflects our commitment to pushing the envelope in terms of innovation, while promoting community and the dynamic energy across the region. Acer Inc Pan Asia Pacific Operations President Andrew Hou.

Expect a jam-packed Acer-vaganza filled with roadshows, flash sales, carnivals, and even a pickleball tournament, all designed to bring Malaysians together.

17 Cities, One Big Carnival

The Acer Day Carnival kicks off in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on July 24, then hits 17 cities across Malaysia throughout August — including Kota Kinabalu, Miri, Kuching, Bukit Mertajam, and Alor Setar.

So be on the lookout for interactive product demos, games, giveaways, and of course, the Acer Day Flash Sale.

Flash Deals from RM1.99!

Yes, really!

To celebrate, Acer’s throwing out crazy-limited-time deals during the Acer Day Flash Sale, starting from just RM1.99, including:

Acer Wired USB Mouse – RM1.99 (SRP RM30)

Aspire Lite 14 Laptop – RM1,199 (SRP RM1,599)

Acer Nitro V 15 Gaming Laptop – RM2,299 (SRP RM2,849)

Acer Nitro KG270X1 Monitor – RM379 (SRP RM549)

AOPEN QF23s LED Projector – RM399 (SRP RM649)

Nitro Wireless Gaming Controller – RM79 (SRP RM199)

Predator Gaming Chair – RM399 (SRP RM1,299)

Acerpure CHEF KF1 Air Fryer – RM299 (SRP RM799)

Plus, enjoy up to RM2,000 in savings on selected products, and redeem up to RM200 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit.

Six Words = Trip to Japan?

Acer is also launching its “Six-Word Challenge,” inviting Malaysians to describe their Acer experience in just six words. Prizes include:

A pair of tickets to Japan for the VCT (Valorant Champions Tour) Pacific Stage 2 Finals — flights + hotel included

Premium bicycles & gym gear

RM200 Adidas e-vouchers

And more — all from a RM150,000 prize pool

Acer Pickleball Tournament to Award RM20,000 Scholarship

In line with the campaign’s active lifestyle theme, Acer will host its first-ever pickleball tournament for university students on August 3.

The winning team will receive RM20,000 in scholarships, part of Acer’s effort to promote health, sports, and community among Malaysian youth.

Just Dropped: New Tech for Gamers & Neat Freaks

Acer’s not just throwing a party, they’re also dropping fresh gear catering to both hardcore gamers and those who take cleaning really, really seriously.

Predator X27U X2 OLED Gaming Monitor – RM1,999

Leading the pack is the Predator X27U X2, a 27-inch OLED monitor with WQHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time.

It supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort, making it ideal for both console and PC gamers seeking smooth, sharp visuals.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop – From RM4,399

If you’re looking for a new gaming rig, check out the refreshed Acer Nitro 50, now with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics.

There are two versions available:

Intel Core Ultra 5 – RM4,399

Intel Core Ultra 7 – RM5,299

Acer Nitro TKL NKW129 Keyboard – RM149

Don’t need a full-sized keyboard? The Nitro TKL NKW129 is a tenkeyless (meaning, without the numpad) gaming keyboard with 19-key anti-ghosting and 3-zone LED backlighting.

It’s compact, clean, and built for fast-paced play.

Acerpure CLEAN V2 Vacuum – RM1,299

At just 1.37kg, this cordless vacuum includes:

New Pet Mode and Pet Hair Brush

20,000Pa suction power

Hair-free tech to avoid tangles

One-touch dustbin release and washable HEPA filter

Promo price: RM999, plus up to RM150 Touch ’n Go credit (valid until August 6).

Acerpure COZY HF1 Fan – RM199

This compact fan features:

Up to 13,000 RPM fan speed

100 adjustable speed settings

180° tilt, 6-hour battery life, USB-C charging

Promo price: RM159, with up to RM20 eWallet credit.

Acer Swift Edge 14 AI – RM7,999

A premium, AI-powered laptop weighing under 1kg with a 3K OLED display and long battery life.

Bonus: Purchases from July 23 to August 6 come with gifts and a chance to win prizes.

AOpen QF23s Smart Portable Projector – RM649

A compact, travel-friendly projector with built-in speakers.

Promo price: RM559 from July 24 to September 30.

Acer PM161QT Portable Touch Display – RM499

A 15.6-inch slim Full HD portable touchscreen for productivity on the go.

Promo price: RM459, valid July 24 to September 30.

Acer EK1 Monitor Series – From RM359

New high-refresh-rate monitors ranging from 23.8-inch to 27-inch, priced between RM359 and RM429.

Bonus: Purchases between July 24 and September 9 come with a free wireless optical mouse.

Bonus Time: Free Gifts & Another Chance to Win a Trip to Japan

From July 23 to August 6, buyers of the Nitro 50 will get a Nitro Wireless Gaming Controller and Touch ’n Go eWallet credit.

Buying the Nitro keyboard? You’ll get a Nitro Mouse for free.

And here’s the big one.

If you purchase either the Predator X27U X2 or Nitro 50 before September 30, you’ll be in the running to win weekly prizes and the grand prize, a trip to Japan for the VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals.

For more information on what’s happening throughout Acer Day 2025, visit Acer Malaysia’s website or Facebook.

