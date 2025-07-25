Huawei Pura 80 Series Officially Launched In Malaysia, Promising Cutting-Edge Photography

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following the much-anticipated global debut in Dubai, Huawei officially launched the Huawei Pura 80 Series in Malaysia yesterday at Pavilion KL.

The launch introduces Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra to the Malaysian market. Both models introduces a next-generation mobile experience that blends cutting-edge photography with refined craftsmanship and intelligent innovation.

Both Huawei Pura 80 Pro and Huawei Pura 80 Ultra features the iconic Dazzling Forward Symbol, a hallmark of elegance and innovation that boldly showcased the super brand emblem.

The Prestige Gold and Golden Black Pura 80 Ultra, together with the Glazed Red Pura 80 Pro, are enhanced with radiant sunburst patterns, creating a luxurious and dynamic statement. The Pro model is also available in Glazed White and Glazed Black, each with a silky lustre finish that evokes timeless sophistication.

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra is the first in the industry to introduce a Switchable Dual Telephoto Camera system, seamlessly combining a 3.7x medium telephoto and 9.4x super telephoto lens into a single optical structure.

These lenses share a massive 1/1.28-inch sensor, enabling seamless transitions between near and far focal lengths, delivering true dual optical zoom in one compact module with unmatched light intake. The end result? Crisp portraits and cinematic close-ups from any distance, all with vivid clarity and expressive spatial depth, even under low-light.

The Huawei Pura 80 Ultra also introduces the industry’s strongest dynamic range with its 50MP 1-inch UltraLighting HDR Camera.

Featuring a 15x higher dynamic range than conventional smartphones, it achieves an impressive 16EV, nearly matching the capabilities of professional cinema cameras at 16.5EV. The camera is equipped with an F1.6 to F4.0 variable aperture, allowing for enhanced control over lighting and depth.

Leveraging Huawei’s self-developed Triple Light Enhancement Technology, it captures cinematic-quality video with unparalleled clarity. Whether you’re shooting backlit portraits or capturing high-contrast scenes such as fire or fireworks, the camera excels at mastering light and shadow, delivering stunning results in every shot.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Pura 80 Pro has a 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera that’s designed to master light in any setting, whether it’s capturing the soft glow of city lights or preserving natural skin tones in low-light portraits. Colour fidelity is elevated by the Ultra Chroma Camera, ensuring pixel-level accuracy even in the most complex lighting conditions.

The Huawei Pura 80 Pro is also equipped with Ultra Lighting Macro Telephoto Camera, designed to deliver exceptional clarity and brightness. Equipped with a massive F2.1 aperture, it captures 40% more light compared to traditional cameras, ensuring brighter, sharper images even in low-light conditions.

The camera offers an impressive zoom range from 4x optical zoom to 100x digital zoom, bringing you closer than ever to your subject with incredible detail. Additionally, its 5cm close-focus distance allows for stunning macro photography, capturing the finest intricate details with precision, whether it’s a dew drop on a petal or the texture of everyday objects.

Photographer Abeden Mung put the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra to the test. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Abeden Mung shows how the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra manages to reveal details of tiny creatures. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Photographer Abeden Mung put the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra to the test for almost a month and showed the beautiful photographs he had taken around Kuala Lumpur. He also showcased the phone’s zoom and lighting capabilities when taking pictures of nature and his family in low or harsh light conditions.

Overall, the Huawei Pura 80 Series is built for intelligent performance. This includes the all-new AI Smart Controls Button for instant access to personalised shortcuts while incorporating fingerprint recognition for enhanced security.

The AI Noise Cancellation ensures clear calls in any environment and sharpens voice clarity, perfect for those on-the-go.

The Ultra-clear Huawei X-True Display™ delivers peak brightness of 3000 nits, adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, and sharp visibility even under bright sunlight. Beneath its sleek exterior lies a robust 5170mAh battery, powered by 100W Huawei SuperCharge and 80W wireless charging, ensuring all-day performance.

The 2nd-Gen Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass on the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra provides 16 times greater scratch resistance and 25 times better drop protection than its predecessor, combining durability with elegance, while the Huawei Pura 80 Pro is equipped with a 2nd-Gen Kunlun Glass that is 20 times tougher than standard glass.

Enjoy early benefits

The Huawei Pura 80 Series also offers seamless compatibility with essential apps via AppGallery, delivering a secure, smooth experience with every download. The Huawei Pura 80 Series 2025 Sales Start Campaign will run from 2 August to 31 December 2025.

Customers who purchase any model of the Huawei Pura 80 Series during this period are eligible to claim exclusive prizes worth up to RM2,978*, available on a first-come, first-served basis at all participating stores and Huawei official online platforms.

Malaysians can pre-order the Huawei Pura 80 Series through the Huawei Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website , Shopee, Lazada , and TikTok Shop with prices starting from RM4,599, and receive free gifts worth up to RM1,428, including the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 4 and one year of Huawei Care+.

For the latest updates and promotions, please visit the H uawei Official Website , the Huawei Official Facebook page or Instagram .

