Built Like A Tank, Lights Like A Disco! Meet The Beast Of A Gaming Laptop, Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 2025

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 is among the latest gaming laptops to feature aggressively high-end specifications. It follows the current trend of adopting RTX 5000 series GPUs and next-generation AI processors.

With this model, Lenovo continues to solidify its Legion Pro lineup as a primary choice for users seeking a premium gaming laptop experience.

Unquestionable Specs

Recently, we had the opportunity to test the Legion Pro 7i to assess its performance and build quality.

From this brief experience, it is clear Lenovo’s Legion lineup remains true to its reputation as a machine built for serious gaming, not just a laptop with attractive specs on paper.

The Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 comes equipped with flagship-level specifications suitable for users demanding the best gaming performance from a laptop.

Here are the specifications of the unit we tested:

Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB ( upgradable )

) 32GB RAM (16GB x 2, upgradable )

) 16-inch OLED display with 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate

1TB PCIe Gen 5 SSD with two available slots ( upgradable )

) 80Wh battery ( upgradable )

) WiFi 7 support

Solid Build Quality Without Compromise

The physical build of the Legion Pro 7i is impressive. There is no screen wobble while typing. The screen opens up to 135 degrees and can be lifted with one hand without holding the base.

The front edge of the display protrudes slightly when closed making it easy to lift with a single finger.

The matte finish gives it a premium look but it easily attracts fingerprints. Avoid touching this laptop after eating greasy food or you will regret it. Sorry pisang goreng lovers, no movies and snacking for you.

Size & Weight Within Expectations

With a 16-inch display and weighing around 2.6 kilograms or 3.8 kilograms including the 400W charger the Legion Pro 7i falls into the heavier category for gaming laptops.

However it is not the heaviest in its class and remains lighter than some competitors even with the large charger included.

Keyboard and Stylish RGB Lighting

The keyboard offers satisfying tactile feedback with a clicky response. While not exactly silent it is still pleasant to type on.

Lenovo also offers optional ceramic keycaps for the WASD keys and additional switches. These are available as an add-on and are not included in the standard package.

The plastic touchpad feels slightly less premium, but it was rarely used throughout testing since a mouse is the preferred input method. Perhaps the upcoming Legion 9 will feature a glass touchpad.

As for RGB lighting, there are three brightness levels and six lighting effects. The RGB lights are not limited to the keyboard but extend to the front rear and logo. All lighting can be customized via the Legion Space app.

Audio Performance Surpasses Expectations

The Legion Pro 7i comes equipped with front-facing speakers and dual bottom-side speakers. Bass is punchier and clearer than expected for a gaming laptop.

Still, for serious gaming, headphones or earphones remain the better choice. For casual entertainment, the built-in speakers are more than sufficient.

A simple decibel test was also conducted using the Decibel X app. Songs were played at both half and full volume with the microphone placed approximately 25 to 30 centimeters from the speakers.

(From left: Volume 50%, Volume 100%)

Ports & Cooling System Designed for Practicality

Compared to previous generations, there are no longer any ports at the back. That area is now dedicated entirely to ventilation.

Personally, ports at the back would be better for cable management but this update is practical as hands will not feel as much heat when using a mouse on the right side.

Here is the new port arrangement:

Right Side:

2x USB Type-A 5Gbps 3.2 Gen 1

3.5mm audio jack

Physical camera switch

2.5Gb LAN

Left Side:

Power port

HDMI 2.1

Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C 4 40Gbps DisplayPort 2.1

USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 65 to 140W charging

USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2

Battery Life Acceptable, but Always Better Plugged In

Battery performance is decent for light workloads and creative applications lasting about four hours under capped performance. However, for gaming, it is best to always keep it plugged in.

This laptop is not for those prioritizing portability, but rather for users who understand the concept of performance over mobility.

Without a charger, performance will naturally be limited as there is not enough power to fully drive the GPU.

Performance Modes, Camera & Microphone

Performance modes can be switched easily via the FN and Q shortcut between:

Auto Mode (White)

Silent Mode (Blue)

Performance Mode (Red, only available when plugged in)

Alternatively, settings can be customized through the Legion Space app.

The 1440p camera is adequate but nothing exceptional. Performance in low-light conditions is acceptable. As for the microphone, its quality is basic and serves its purpose for standard use.

Personal Feedback and Minor Drawbacks

After two weeks of testing this high-end gaming laptop, there is little to criticize.

However the OLED screen is more reflective than expected and is more comfortable to use in a dark room with curtains closed.

Those accustomed to entry-level VA IPS or TN monitors, might need some adjustment time.

In terms of performance, no issues arose. Most AAA games run smoothly on ultra settings with frame rates exceeding expectations.

Expensive? Yes, Worth It? Also Yes

The Legion Pro 7i can be customized with various options; the base GPU being an RTX 5070Ti which can be upgraded to an RTX 5080 or even 5090, options for more memory or larger storage, and even the choice between Pro or Home versions of the Windows 11 operating system.

Its price may seem steep, but as expected from a device in this class, it delivers premium build quality, consistent performance and unique features.

Starting from RM14,112.11 (now RM11,872.01 with 15% off) up to RM19,010.26 (fully upgraded), this is a purchase unlikely to disappoint.

If not.. Hey at least you get RGBs?

