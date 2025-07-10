The Phone That Unfolds Into A Tablet Just Got Impossibly Thin

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s something almost magical about watching a phone transform into a tablet right in your hands.

Samsung’s latest foldable lineup proves that what once felt like science fiction is now refined enough for everyday use.

The Galaxy Z Fold7 solves the eternal struggle between wanting a big screen and needing something that fits in your pocket.

At just 215 grams, it’s lighter than many regular smartphones, yet unfolds into an 8-inch workspace that’s perfect for tasks such as editing photos and managing spreadsheets during your commute.

The engineering here is quietly impressive.

When folded, it’s only 8.9mm thick – thinner than most phones that don’t even fold.

The inner screen has grown 11% larger than last year’s model, giving you more room to breathe when multitasking.

That new 200MP camera means your vacation photos will capture details you didn’t even notice in the moment.

But not everyone needs maximum screen real estate.

The Flip Phone That Actually Makes Sense

The Galaxy Z Flip7 takes an entirely different approach-instead of maximising screen real estate, it focuses on convenience.

That 4.1-inch cover screen lets you handle most tasks without ever opening the phone – texting, checking the weather, snapping selfies for your story.

What’s clever is how they’ve integrated AI into that outer display. Planning a weekend trip?

Just tell it what you need, and it’ll pull up flight details, set reminders, and even suggest restaurants at your destination.

The 4,300mAh battery promises up to 31 hours of video playback, so you won’t be hunting for chargers mid-day.

Samsung is also making foldables accessible with the Z Flip7 FE, bringing this technology to people who want the experience without the premium price.

Starting at RM3,999, it maintains the core appeal of a foldable while making some practical compromises on features.

Beyond the Phone: Completing Your Tech Ecosystem

Of course, these foldables work best as part of a complete ecosystem. That’s where the Galaxy Watch8 series comes in, introducing health tracking that feels genuinely useful rather than gimmicky.

The Antioxidant Index measures carotenoid levels in just five seconds, providing insights into how your lifestyle affects ageing.

Bedtime Guidance analyses your sleep patterns to suggest the optimal time to wind down each night.

These watches are 11% thinner than before, featuring displays that are 50% brighter for improved outdoor visibility.

Built-in AI lets you start workouts, find nearby coffee shops, or text friends using just your voice.

When You Can Get Them

Pre-orders start tonight (9 July) at 10 PM, with phones available on 1 August.

The Z Fold7 begins at RM7,799, the Z Flip7 at RM4,999, and the Z Flip7 FE at RM3,999. Watch prices range from RM1,299 to RM2,099.

These aren’t just phones with bendable screens anymore.

They’re devices designed around how we actually use technology – sometimes we need a big screen, sometimes we need something compact, and increasingly, we want our devices to anticipate what we need before we ask.

The foldable future isn’t coming anymore.

It’s here, refined, and finally ready for the rest of us who’ve been waiting for the technology to catch up with the promise.

