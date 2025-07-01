[Watch] The Cable Car From Kampung Kuak Hulu To Baling Doesn’t Exist, It’s All AI

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Threads user Dya (@dyaaaaaaa._) allegedly had to break bad news to an elderly couple who was duped by an AI video they saw online.

The couple from Kuala Lumpur allegedly travelled all the way to Kampung Kuak Hulu, Perak, because they wanted to try the new cable car ride that goes from the area to Baling, Kedah.

While checking in at the hotel, they asked Dya if she had been on the ride. They wanted to know if there would be a queue.

A map view of Kampung Kuak Hulu to Baling.

Dya thought they were joking and told them there were no cable cars in the small town.

The elderly woman initially refused to believe Dya, insisting that they saw a video on Facebook of the cable car ride, which included “a reporter interviewing visitors”.

Dya had to explain to them that the video was fake and generated by AI. The elderly woman said she wanted to “sue the reporter” and Dya had to explain to them that the people in the video were not real.

The alleged video can still be found on TikTok. It’s clear the video is fake and done by AI but to inexperienced eyes, the whole video can look like the real deal.

In certain scenes, the video gives off an uncanny valley vibe and the fake people have similar ”dead” expressions; showing no life behind the eyes. The video also claimed there’s a museum there and it showed all vintage cameras.

The other giveaway is seeing the fake reporter wearing a puffy jacket with a scarf in our climate. The terrain from Perak to Kedah also doesn’t allow for such views or cool temperatures as shown in the video.

Some netizens admitted they thought it was a real video before hearing Dya’s story while some said they could straightaway see it was generated by AI.

However, many agree that AI videos are getting better by the day, and they have to scrutinise it just to be sure.

Nevertheless, many took pity on the elderly couple and called on the authorities to enforce the law against AI usage to control the spread of fake news.

