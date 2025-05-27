Veo 3 Quietly Enters Malaysia With Limited Access

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Google’s latest generative video model, Veo 3, has officially landed in Malaysia—though with strings attached. Initially announced at Google I/O for US-based AI Ultra subscribers, the tool now quietly extends access to local users via Google Gemini and Google Flow platforms.

Veo 3 stands out for its ability to generate full videos complete with audio, based solely on text prompts. However, Malaysians won’t get the full buffet without paying for it. Google AI Pro users can create up to 10 videos a month, while AI Ultra subscribers unlock more extensive perks, including unlimited generations via Gemini and 125 monthly videos via Flow.

Access is currently restricted to the web version, with no mobile app integration in sight. And yes—this level of AI magic comes at a premium. AI Ultra costs a steep RM1,229.90 per month, while AI Pro offers a more “budget” option at RM97.70.

The rollout signals Google’s quiet but deliberate expansion of its AI video ambitions beyond the US. It also marks a shift in how accessible creative AI tools are becoming—but only if you can afford the ticket.

