Not All Monitors Are Created Equal—Here’s How To Pick The Right One

Ever wondered why gamers care so much about refresh rates, nits or FPS?

It’s simple: not all monitors are made equal, and the right specs can make a noticeable difference in how smooth, immersive, and responsive your games feel.

Whether you’re into fast-paced shooters, competitive titles, or open-world adventures, here’s a quick breakdown of the monitor specs that matter most for gaming.

Smoothness & Motion Clarity

(Credit: Lifestylememory/Freepik)

For most gamers, smooth motion and quick screen response are crucial. These affect how well you see and react to fast action in-game.

Refresh Rate (Hz): How many times your screen updates each second. Higher rates, like 120Hz or 480Hz, mean smoother movement and fewer issues like screen tearing.

FPS (Frames Per Second): The number of frames your system produces every second. More frames mean smoother animations—if your display can keep up.

Response Time (ms): How fast a pixel changes colour (also measured as GtG—grey to grey). Lower response times reduce motion blur, making fast action clearer.

Why it matters: A higher refresh rate and lower response time give you a clearer, smoother picture, essential for fast-paced games where quick reflexes matter.

Image Quality: Colour, Brightness & Detail

(Credit: Freepik)

Good image quality helps you see details clearly and enjoy the visuals more.

Resolution: The total number of pixels on your screen. More pixels mean sharper images. Common gaming resolutions are 1080p (Full HD), 1440p (QHD), and 4K (UHD).

Colour Gamut: How many colours your monitor can show. A wider gamut means richer, more accurate colours. Most games use sRGB, but DCI-P3 offers a broader, more vibrant range.

Brightness (nits): Measured in nits, this tells you how bright the screen can get. Higher brightness improves visibility and makes HDR effects pop.

Measured in nits, this tells you how bright the screen can get. Higher brightness improves visibility and makes HDR effects pop. HDR (High Dynamic Range): Enhances contrast and colour depth, revealing more detail in-game.

Why it matters: Better colour accuracy, brightness, and resolution make games look great, help you spot important details and feel more immersive.

Panel Types

(Credit: DC Studio/Freepik)

Your monitor’s panel technology affects overall performance—colour accuracy, contrast, viewing angles, and response time.

Nano IPS: Uses a special nanoparticle coating to boost colour accuracy and vibrancy, delivering bright, lifelike colours. Perfect for gamers wanting rich visuals that are close to professional quality.

OLED: Each pixel lights up individually and can turn off completely, creating true blacks and incredible contrast. OLEDs offer excellent colour and super-fast response times.

Why it matters: Picking the right display panel means stunning visuals and smooth gameplay, giving you clearer images and faster reactions.

Sync & Compatibility

(Credit: DC Studio/Freepik)

Adaptive Sync tech matches your monitor’s refresh rate with your PC or console’s graphics card output to prevent glitches like screen tearing and stuttering.

FreeSync: Works with AMD graphics cards.

G-SYNC: Designed for NVIDIA cards.

Some monitors support both.

Why it matters: Syncing your display with your GPU eliminates distracting glitches, giving you a smoother gaming experience, especially in fast-action scenes.

Other Features to Consider

(Credit: Freepik)

Beyond core specs, these extra details and features can also boost your gaming comfort and enjoyment:

True Black: Found in OLEDs where pixels turn off completely for perfect black levels and better contrast.

Found in OLEDs where pixels turn off completely for perfect black levels and better contrast. Aspect Ratio: Most widescreen monitors are 16:9, but ultrawide screens offer more space and immersiveness.

Most widescreen monitors are 16:9, but ultrawide screens offer more space and immersiveness. Ports: Check for HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, or USB-C based on your devices. Some come with built-in speakers and audio jacks too.

Check for HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort, or USB-C based on your devices. Some come with built-in speakers and audio jacks too. Ergonomics: Adjustable stands, blue light filters, and flicker-free screens help reduce eye strain during long sessions. Some also include handy extras such as toggleable Crosshairs, FPS Counters and other gaming-focused tools for an enhanced experience.

Choosing the Right Monitor for Your Gaming Style

(Credit: krakenimages.com/Freepik)

Now that you know the important specs, finding the perfect monitor to suit your gaming style is much easier.

Remember, gaming isn’t one-size-fits-all. So, whether you’re into fast-paced competitive shooters, immersive RPGs, or a mix of everything, your monitor should match how you play.

Here’s what to look for, plus some top picks from LG’s UltraGear Gaming lineup that might fit the bill for you:

For FPS & Fighting Gamers: Focus on Smoothness & Speed

If fast shooters like Call of Duty or Marvel Rivals, or brawlers like Street Fighter are your thing, you want a monitor with a high refresh rate and fast response time—think at least 240Hz and 1ms, as well as features like G-SYNC or FreeSync to prevent screen tearing and keep gameplay smooth.

The LG 32GS95UE ticks all the boxes. It’s a 32-inch OLED that switches between 4K at 240Hz and Full HD at 480Hz, with a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time.

(Credit: LG)

For a more budget-friendly option, the LG 27GS85Q offers a 27-inch QHD Nano IPS display with 180Hz (overclocked to 200Hz) and a 1ms response time—complete with a sweet borderless design too.

(Credit: LG)

For RPG Gamers: Focus on Visual Quality & Immersion

If story-rich games like Red Dead Redemption or Clair Obscur are your favourites, picture quality matters most. Look for OLED or high-end IPS panels with solid HDR support for deeper colours and contrast.

The LG 27GS95QE-B is a 27-inch QHD OLED with HDR400 True Black and 240Hz, blending great visuals with quick response.

(Credit: LG)

Meanwhile, the LG 32GS85Q is a larger 31.5-inch QHD Nano IPS display with HDR10 and wide colour coverage—great for making detailed worlds feel immersive.

(Credit: LG)

For All-Round Gamers: Balanced Features

If you play a bit of everything and maybe stream or create content too, go for a balanced monitor with around 144Hz or higher refresh rate, good colour accuracy, and a clean design.

The LG 27GS85Q-B delivers with a 27-inch QHD Nano IPS display, 180Hz (overclockable to 200Hz), 1ms response time, HDR400, and adaptive sync. Its ultra-thin bezels also help keep you focused on the action.

(Credit: LG)

Bonus: Don’t Miss LG’s Promo!

So by now, we’re guessing you’re already thinking about upgrading your setup. Well, FYI, LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are on a limited-time deal right now—just register on LG.com to claim:

💸 5% rebate on your first purchase

🍽️ A free premium cutlery set worth RM250

Plus, you also stand a chance to win an LG washer or TV if you leave a product review on LG.com. So don’t pause your game for too long, start browsing for your new UltraGear monitor today—details here.

