Get Ready: iQOO Neo 10 – Malaysia’s First Smartphone With The New Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The wait is almost over. iQOO is officially bringing the iQOO Neo 10 to Malaysia, kicking off a bold new era for the Neo Series. With flagship-grade hardware, lightning-fast responsiveness, and a price point that defies expectations, the iQOO Neo 10 is set to shake up the gaming smartphone scene in Malaysia.

Built for the next generation of mobile gamers and digital power users, the iQOO Neo 10 packs serious heat — literally and figuratively. This will be Malaysia’s first-ever gaming smartphone powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, promising smooth gameplay, blistering multitasking, and immersive visuals on every tap, swipe, and scroll.

Performance Without Compromise

Whether you’re a university student climbing the ranks in Mobile Legends, a fresh grad powering through back-to-back tasks, or a parent looking for top-tier value in your next upgrade — the iQOO Neo 10 delivers all-day power and serious performance without breaking the bank.

With advanced cooling systems, a vivid high-refresh-rate display, and long-lasting battery life, this is a phone that stays cool, bright, and in the game — just like you.

A First for the Malaysian Market

This marks the first time the iQOO Neo Series is launching in Malaysia, and we’re not holding back. The iQOO Neo 10 is designed to redefine what you expect from a performance smartphone — offering flagship features without the flagship price tag.

Coming Soon

The official launch is right around the corner — and trust us, you won’t want to miss it. Stay tuned for more details as we get ready to unveil the iQOO Neo 10 in Malaysia.

Follow iQOO’s official Facebook and Instagram pages and get ready to level up.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.