Acer Dropped Some Killer Gaming Gear — Desktop, Display, Budget GPU, Laptops & Even A Gamepad
Whether you’re gaming, creating, or just going about your daily grind, Acer’s 2025 lineup has something to take your experience to the next level.
We might be a lil late to the party, but Acer Malaysia recently launched a killer new lineup of gaming products—and there’s something for everyone, from hardcore and casual gamers to creators and DIY PC builders.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s on the menu and what might be worth your money.
Predator Orion 7000 — Killer Liquid-Cooled Rig
Built for serious gamers and creators, the Predator Orion 7000 packs beastly specs in a sleek, performance-first tower:
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with DLSS 4
- Cooling: Advanced liquid cooling + Predator CycloneX 360 (ARGB lighting + optimised airflow)
- Memory & Storage: 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and upgrade slots
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A & C (front/rear ports)
Freebies: Get a Predator Gaming Chair (worth RM1,299) + RM150 Touch ’n Go eWallet credit
Price: RM15,999
Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada
Promo ends: 15 May 2025
Predator X32 X3 OLED Monitor — 4K Gaming at Its Finest
Expect buttery smooth visuals with this 31.5-inch OLED display designed for next-level gaming and colour accuracy:
- Resolution: Ultra HD (3840×2160), up to 240Hz (4K) or 480Hz (FHD with DFR)
- Speed: 0.01ms response time
- Tech: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
- Colour: 99% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
- Ports: 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W charging)
- Extras: Built-in speakers, USB hub, Eyesafe Certified 2.0, ergonomic stand
Freebies: Predator Galea 315 headset (worth RM199)
Promo Price: RM4,999 (RM500 off till 15 May 2025)
Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada
Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC — Budget-Friendly, Performance-Ready GPU
Ideal for casual gamers and DIY PC fans, this graphics card delivers strong performance at a solid price:
- Architecture: Intel Xe2, up to 20 cores
- Speed: Up to 2,740 MHz
- Support: XeSS, XeLL, XeFG AI, AV1 codec, XMX AI engines
- Cooling: Dual FrostBlade fans, copper heat pipes, aluminium backplate
- Display: Supports 8K & 4 screens (1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 2.1)
Price: RM1,599
Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada
Acer Nitro Mobile Gamepad — Compact, Foldable, Fast
Made for gaming on the move, this foldable controller supports most mobile gaming rigs:
- Compatibility: Android 9.0+, iOS (iPhone 15+), up to 8.3” devices
- Features: 15 buttons, analog L2/R2, foldable design, adjustable grip
- Charging: Wired & wireless, 18W fast charge
- Extras: Nitro Screenshot button, rubber grip pads
Price: RM439 (RM349 promo until 15 May 2025)
Where to Buy: Acer resellers, eStore, Shopee, Lazada
Predator Helios 18 AI — Desktop-Class Power in a Laptop
This 18-inch desktop-class gaming laptop comes loaded with top-tier specs and AI-enhanced performance:
- Display: 2K Mini LED, 250Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits HDR
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5080
- Memory/Storage: 96GB DDR5 (up to 192GB), 4TB SSD (expandable to 6TB)
- Cooling: AeroBlade 3D, liquid metal grease, vector heat pipes
- Features: MagKey 4.0 mechanical WASD, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5, RGB lighting
Price: RM19,999
Pre-order: Until 15 May 2025
Where to Buy: Acer concept stores
Freebies: Predator Rolltop Backpack (RM599) + Monitor PWP for RM35 + RM150 eWallet credit
Predator Helios Neo 16S AI — Slim and Powerful
At just 12mm thin, the Neo 16S AI brings top-tier gaming in a portable form:
- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5070 Ti
- Memory/Storage: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD (upgradable)
- Display: 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%
- Cooling: AeroBlade Gen 5, liquid metal on CPU
Price: RM11,999
Pre-order: 15–31 May 2025
Where to Buy: Acer concept stores
Freebies: Same as Helios 18 AI
Acer Aspire 7 — Budget-Friendly, Game-Ready
Perfect for students, casual gamers or workers on the go, the Aspire 7 keeps things affordable without skimping on essentials:
- Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H + RTX 3050
- Memory/Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD (upgradable to 64GB RAM)
- Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz
- Warranty: 2 years (including 1-year International Traveller Warranty)
Price: RM3,299
Availability: 9 May 2025 onwards
Where to Buy: Acer resellers, eStore, Shopee, Lazada
Freebies: Mini Bluetooth speaker (RM179) + RM80 eWallet credit
