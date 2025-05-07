Acer Dropped Some Killer Gaming Gear — Desktop, Display, Budget GPU, Laptops & Even A Gamepad

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We might be a lil late to the party, but Acer Malaysia recently launched a killer new lineup of gaming products—and there’s something for everyone, from hardcore and casual gamers to creators and DIY PC builders.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what’s on the menu and what might be worth your money.

Predator Orion 7000 — Killer Liquid-Cooled Rig

Built for serious gamers and creators, the Predator Orion 7000 packs beastly specs in a sleek, performance-first tower:

Processor : Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

: Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with DLSS 4

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 with DLSS 4 Cooling : Advanced liquid cooling + Predator CycloneX 360 (ARGB lighting + optimised airflow)

: Advanced liquid cooling + Predator CycloneX 360 (ARGB lighting + optimised airflow) Memory & Storage : 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and upgrade slots

: 64GB RAM, 2TB SSD, and upgrade slots Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A & C (front/rear ports)

Freebies: Get a Predator Gaming Chair (worth RM1,299) + RM150 Touch ’n Go eWallet credit

Price: RM15,999

Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada

Promo ends: 15 May 2025

Predator X32 X3 OLED Monitor — 4K Gaming at Its Finest

Expect buttery smooth visuals with this 31.5-inch OLED display designed for next-level gaming and colour accuracy:

Resolution : Ultra HD (3840×2160), up to 240Hz (4K) or 480Hz (FHD with DFR)

: Ultra HD (3840×2160), up to 240Hz (4K) or 480Hz (FHD with DFR) Speed : 0.01ms response time

: 0.01ms response time Tech : AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible Colour : 99% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400

: 99% DCI-P3, Delta E<1, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 Ports : 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W charging)

: 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C (90W charging) Extras: Built-in speakers, USB hub, Eyesafe Certified 2.0, ergonomic stand

Freebies: Predator Galea 315 headset (worth RM199)

Promo Price: RM4,999 (RM500 off till 15 May 2025)

Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada

Acer Nitro Intel Arc B580 OC — Budget-Friendly, Performance-Ready GPU

Ideal for casual gamers and DIY PC fans, this graphics card delivers strong performance at a solid price:

Architecture : Intel Xe2, up to 20 cores

: Intel Xe2, up to 20 cores Speed : Up to 2,740 MHz

: Up to 2,740 MHz Support : XeSS, XeLL, XeFG AI, AV1 codec, XMX AI engines

: XeSS, XeLL, XeFG AI, AV1 codec, XMX AI engines Cooling : Dual FrostBlade fans, copper heat pipes, aluminium backplate

: Dual FrostBlade fans, copper heat pipes, aluminium backplate Display: Supports 8K & 4 screens (1x HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 2.1)

Price: RM1,599

Where to Buy: Acer eStore, Shopee, Lazada

Acer Nitro Mobile Gamepad — Compact, Foldable, Fast

Made for gaming on the move, this foldable controller supports most mobile gaming rigs:

Compatibility : Android 9.0+, iOS (iPhone 15+), up to 8.3” devices

: Android 9.0+, iOS (iPhone 15+), up to 8.3” devices Features : 15 buttons, analog L2/R2, foldable design, adjustable grip

: 15 buttons, analog L2/R2, foldable design, adjustable grip Charging : Wired & wireless, 18W fast charge

: Wired & wireless, 18W fast charge Extras: Nitro Screenshot button, rubber grip pads

Price: RM439 (RM349 promo until 15 May 2025)

Where to Buy: Acer resellers, eStore, Shopee, Lazada

Predator Helios 18 AI — Desktop-Class Power in a Laptop

This 18-inch desktop-class gaming laptop comes loaded with top-tier specs and AI-enhanced performance:

Display : 2K Mini LED, 250Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits HDR

: 2K Mini LED, 250Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits HDR Processor : Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5080

: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5080 Memory/Storage : 96GB DDR5 (up to 192GB), 4TB SSD (expandable to 6TB)

: 96GB DDR5 (up to 192GB), 4TB SSD (expandable to 6TB) Cooling : AeroBlade 3D, liquid metal grease, vector heat pipes

: AeroBlade 3D, liquid metal grease, vector heat pipes Features: MagKey 4.0 mechanical WASD, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 5, RGB lighting

Price: RM19,999

Pre-order: Until 15 May 2025

Where to Buy: Acer concept stores

Freebies: Predator Rolltop Backpack (RM599) + Monitor PWP for RM35 + RM150 eWallet credit

Predator Helios Neo 16S AI — Slim and Powerful

At just 12mm thin, the Neo 16S AI brings top-tier gaming in a portable form:

Processor : Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5070 Ti

: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX + RTX 5070 Ti Memory/Storage : 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD (upgradable)

: 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD (upgradable) Display : 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 240Hz, DCI-P3 100%

: 16-inch WQXGA OLED, 240Hz, DCI-P3 100% Cooling: AeroBlade Gen 5, liquid metal on CPU

Price: RM11,999

Pre-order: 15–31 May 2025

Where to Buy: Acer concept stores

Freebies: Same as Helios 18 AI

Acer Aspire 7 — Budget-Friendly, Game-Ready

Perfect for students, casual gamers or workers on the go, the Aspire 7 keeps things affordable without skimping on essentials:

Processor : Intel Core i5-12450H + RTX 3050

: Intel Core i5-12450H + RTX 3050 Memory/Storage : 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD (upgradable to 64GB RAM)

: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD (upgradable to 64GB RAM) Display : 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz Warranty: 2 years (including 1-year International Traveller Warranty)

Price: RM3,299

Availability: 9 May 2025 onwards

Where to Buy: Acer resellers, eStore, Shopee, Lazada

Freebies: Mini Bluetooth speaker (RM179) + RM80 eWallet credit

So whether you’re gaming, creating, or just going about your daily grind, Acer’s 2025 lineup has something to take your experience to the next level.

