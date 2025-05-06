What Will Happen To Marketing In The Age Of AI

By Faiz Alavi and Adi Farhan



As the digital age reshapes at lightning speed, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries across the board—marketing is no exception. With businesses increasingly turning to AI-powered tools, the marketing landscape is undergoing rapid change. Here’s a comprehensive look at how AI is revolutionising the industry and what it means for the future.

The Growing AI Market

The global AI market is experiencing explosive growth, with its valuation projected to reach RM6.36 trillion (USD 1.34 trillion) by 2030, growing at a staggering compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7%. AI in marketing, specifically, has seen significant investment, with a market size valued at RM59.85 billion (USD 12.64 billion) in 2022 and expected to surge beyond RM189.36 billion (USD 40 billion) by 2025.

Major players like Google, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, and Adobe are leading the way, offering AI-driven tools such as Google Ads, Meta AI, and Adobe Sensei. These platforms are empowering marketers with sophisticated data analytics, automation, and customer targeting capabilities.

AI Adoption in Marketing

AI has become a key component of modern marketing strategies. According to recent research, 69.1% of marketers are now leveraging AI to optimise their campaigns. AI’s ability to automate tasks, enhance personalisation, and drive data-driven decisions has made it indispensable. A HubSpot survey further highlights that 62% of marketing leaders have already invested in AI, with more planning to adopt the technology in the near future.

The Impact of AI on Marketing Strategies

AI’s influence on marketing is multifaceted:

Automation: AI tools can automate repetitive tasks such as data collection, content creation, and campaign optimisation. This allows marketers to focus on strategic initiatives while improving overall efficiency. Personalisation: AI enables hyper-targeted campaigns, creating personalised experiences based on customer behaviour and preferences. This helps brands connect with their audience on a deeper level, driving higher engagement and loyalty. Predictive Analytics: AI is revolutionising how marketers forecast trends and anticipate customer needs. Predictive analytics allows for more informed decisions, reducing risks and improving outcomes.

Barriers to AI Adoption

Despite its growing presence, AI adoption in marketing still faces challenges. A significant 67% of marketers cite a lack of training as a primary obstacle. As AI becomes more integral to marketing success, the need for proper education and resources will only grow.

AI’s Role in Enhancing ROI and Efficiency

Businesses that invest in AI-driven marketing report impressive results. Companies have seen a 3–15% increase in revenue due to AI integration, while others report improved sales ROI by up to 20%. Furthermore, AI has been shown to streamline operations, with 72% of leaders reporting increased productivity—allowing teams to dedicate more time to strategic, high-value activities.

The Future of AI in Marketing

As AI technology evolves, its potential applications in marketing will continue to expand. Generative AI is expected to play a significant role in enhancing customer targeting, with many marketers believing that AI can outperform humans in certain tasks. Moreover, with AI adoption accelerating, marketers will need to stay ahead of the curve by continuously upskilling and adapting to new technologies.

AI is no longer just a buzzword—it’s a transformative force in the marketing world. From automating tasks to delivering personalised customer experiences, AI is helping businesses stay competitive and achieve better results. As AI technology continues to advance, marketers must embrace these changes and leverage AI’s capabilities to maximise their impact.