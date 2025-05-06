TikTok Ads Surge In Malaysia’s Digital Marketing Space

By Faiz Alavi

This story was first published on our tech-focused website www.techTRP.com

Remember when Facebook and Google ads were the kings of the digital marketing hill? Well, make way because there’s a new contender climbing fast—and it’s all about catchy music, viral dances, and the mysterious algorithm that somehow knows what you want before you do. Yep, I’m talking about TikTok Ads, and they’re taking Malaysia by storm!

Since 2021, searches for “TikTok Ads” have been on the rise in Malaysia, according to Google Trends. And I’m not talking about a casual stroll in the park. It’s more like they’ve been running up the stairs, Rocky Balboa style. Soon enough, it looks like TikTok Ads will be as widely searched as the reigning champs, Facebook Ads and Google Ads.

Marketers, are you taking notes yet?

The Rise of TikTok Ads: A New Challenger Appears

TikTok started as the platform for Gen Zers to show off their dance moves, but now it’s one of the most powerful marketing tools around. In Malaysia, businesses have clearly caught on. You know things are getting serious when the search trends start catching up to the big guns like Facebook and Google.

It’s not just about cool videos either. TikTok has become the go-to platform for businesses to reach out to younger audiences. The creative, short-form video style is a refreshing change from the usual “Buy Now!” static ads you see plastered all over the internet.

Guess what? People actually WANT to watch these ads. Crazy, right?

TikTok Is Especially Booming in Kelantan and Terengganu

If you thought TikTok Ads were just popular in Kuala Lumpur, think again. Our friends in Kelantan and Terengganu are really leading the charge. According to Google Trends data, these two states are hot spots for TikTok Ads searches. Kelantan, Terengganu—you guys are setting the pace!

Why are TikTok Ads so popular there? Well, if we’re speculating, it’s likely that smaller businesses and local entrepreneurs are seeing just how effective TikTok can be in reaching their communities.

Think about it: you could spend a fortune on billboards or—get this—you could spend a fraction of that on a TikTok video and go viral. Seems like an easy choice to make, right?

Why TikTok Ads Work (And Why You Should Care)

High Engagement – TikTok isn’t just an app people check occasionally; it’s an app they LIVE on. The average user spends almost 90 minutes a day on the app. That’s an hour and a half of pure, uninterrupted attention—something other platforms can only dream of. Creative Potential – TikTok Ads aren’t your run-of-the-mill banners. They’re creative, engaging, and often just as entertaining as the content they interrupt. The fact that you can play around with effects, sounds, and music makes it a playground for brands who want to get noticed. Algorithm Magic – TikTok’s algorithm knows your audience better than they know themselves. It’s scary accurate, which means your ads get shown to exactly the right people—no wasted budget, no guessing.

You want to grab attention? TikTok Ads do that. You want conversions? TikTok Ads can do that too. Just throw in a trending dance, and boom, you’ve got a hit on your hands.

Are TikTok Ads Catching Up to Facebook and Google?

In the advertising world, Facebook and Google have been the undisputed champions for years, but TikTok is the scrappy newcomer, gaining on them with every viral trend. In Malaysia, TikTok Ads are creeping up the search trend rankings, and it looks like they might give the old-timers a serious run for their money.

Will TikTok Ads overtake Facebook and Google? It’s a little early to say, but the signs are all there. If you’re a business owner or marketer in Malaysia, it’s probably time to stop asking “Should we try TikTok Ads?” and start asking, “Why haven’t we started yet?”

The Future is Clear Ads Day and it is TikTok

TikTok Ads are clearly more than just a passing fad. Their rise in Malaysia—especially in places like Kelantan and Terengganu—shows that they’re here to stay. So, let’s be honest: with search interest continuing to soar, it’s only a matter of time before TikTok Ads become just as big as Facebook and Google Ads, if not bigger.

So, if you’re a marketer, start brushing up on your TikTok dances because this platform is where the future of advertising is headed.

Who knows? The next viral ad sensation could be yours.