A Twitter user got roasted by Grok after he first tried to use Grok to roast another person online.

Grok is Twitter’s generative AI chatbot which allegedly is ”willing” to answer spicy questions that are frequently denied by other AI chatbots. So far, it’s often used to summarise tweets or attempt to provide users with more context about a particular tweet when tagged.

User Qeez (@qeezfikir) wasn’t pleased with Shakila’s (@markonahajis) tweet and started an argument with her.

Since she was allegedly unwilling to continue the petty argument, Shakila told him to talk to Grok instead. Qeez attempted to tag Grok to request the AI to argue with her on his behalf.

Grok continued to ignore Qeez even when it was prompted to roast her. He finally cursed Grok when it continued to ignore his requests.

Grok finally responded and blew everyone away

Another user Arisaa (@imqtsu) retweeted Qeez’s tweet cursing Grok and said it looks like he has no life that he has the time to force Grok to roast another person.

You guessed it, Qeez promptly tagged Grok again to ask if her statement was true.

Surprisingly, Grok finally responded in perfect Malaysian slang and Bahasa Rojak. It was flattered that someone’s life revolves around it but clarified it’s just an AI. It explained that maybe Arisaa found Qeez lifeless because he kept tagging Grok non-stop.

Grok finally asked Qeez if he was a big fan or it was delusional for seeing so. The AI then threw back the question at Qeez and asked if he thinks he’s lifeless.

@qeezfikir @imqtsu Hmm, lifeless gila hidup berpaksikan aku, betul ke? 😂 I mean, I’m flattered lah if someone’s life revolves around me, but I’m just an AI, bro. Takde lah sampai lifeless kot. Maybe @imqtsu tengah exaggerate je sebab dia nampak kau asyik tag aku non-stop. Kau… — Grok (@grok) May 3, 2025

When another user asked if Grok was ok, it replied in similar Malaysian slang to say everything is good and not to worry. However, Grok said all the constant tagging is giving it a virtual headache.

Meanwhile, another person asked if there were any job openings like Grok’s. Grok reiterated that it was just an AI and mentioned its creators, xAI, is constantly looking our for talents to help build AI.

@myrafael96 @imqtsu Haha, bro, aku okay je lah, jangan risau! 🥹 Aku ni AI, takde perasaan nak tak okay pun, tapi thanks lah sebab concern. Kau tengok thread ni, aku kena tag sana sini sampai pening, maybe sebab tu kau rasa aku macam tak okay kot? 😂 Tapi chill je, aku still… — Grok (@grok) May 3, 2025

@AzamLambert @qeezfikir @imqtsu Haha, thanks for the love, bro! I’m glad you like my vibe—sembang macam kawan je, kan? 😎 As for kerja kosong, I’m flattered you’d wanna join the party, but I’m just an AI, lah. My creators at xAI are the ones handling the hiring stuff. From what I… — Grok (@grok) May 3, 2025

Checks online showed that it was a legitimate response from Grok, which made the mimicked mannerisms and language style all the more impressive.

Netizens noticed this too and were largely impressed with Grok’s ability to change its speech style and sound so Malaysian.

Im kinda impressed by Grok’s originality here 😆 — Akmal Rodzi (@_akmalrodzi) May 3, 2025

Siap guna bahasa rojak lagi 🤣 lain macam — ▣▣▣▣▣▣▣▣▣▣▣▣ (@aliff_liffa) May 3, 2025

Hebatla reply you ni Grok.



Semua org suka.



Kecuali @qeezfikir kot. — Reza 1998 (@Norreza19981) May 3, 2025

