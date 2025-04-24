The Sweet Spot: Samsung’s Latest Tablets Master The Art Of ‘Just Enough Luxury’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung just dropped two new tablets that feel like they’ve been reading our group chats about wanting nice things without the premium tears.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+ have swooped into Malaysia with all the grace of a business class upgrade at premium economy prices, and honestly? We’re here for it.

Think of these as the tablets that got the memo about the cost of living but didn’t want to ghost on quality completely.

Starting at RM2,199, they’re serving up features that used to be reserved for their fancier siblings, like water resistance, that buttery-smooth 90Hz display, and enough RAM to juggle your work apps and that “one quick YouTube video” that turned into a three-hour binge.

When work meets play: Media professionals putting the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series through its paces at Since Then Café, Bangsar. Yes, that’s someone actually using the S Pen for work instead of just doodling. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Tale of Two Tablets

The smaller sibling, Tab S10 FE, comes with a 10.9-inch IPS LCD display that’s perfect for those “just one more episode” nights, while the S10 FE+ flexes a more substantial 13.1-inch screen – ideal for pretending to work while actually reading gossip blogs.

Both rock that smooth 90Hz refresh rate that makes everything look like it’s gliding on ice.

Under the hood, Samsung’s packed these tablets with their Exynos 1580 chip, paired with a generous 12GB of RAM.

Translation? You can have 47 browser tabs open (we see you, chronic tab hoarders) without your tablet having an emotional breakdown.

Storage-wise, you’re looking at 256GB, which is enough for your entire photo collection plus that Netflix library you’ve been “temporarily downloading.”

Size matters: The Galaxy Tab S10 FE (10.9″) and S10 FE+ (13.1″) showing off their sibling rivalry. Plot twist – both are light enough to hold in one hand, though your wrist might have trust issues with the bigger one after an hour of Netflix. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Power Moves & Party Tricks: Where Battery Life Meets Actually Useful AI

The regular FE comes with an 8000mAh battery, while the FE+ ups the ante to 10090mAh.

Both support 45W fast charging, meaning less time tethered to a wall and more time pretending you’re being productive at your local café.

And yes, they’re both IP68 water-resistant, because apparently some people like to live dangerously close to their beverages.

Meanwhile, Samsung is calling their AI suite “Awesome Intelligence” (someone in marketing deserves a raise for that one).

You get neat tricks like Circle to Search (draw a circle around anything on screen to search for it), Solve Math (for when you can’t remember how to do basic arithmetic), and Best Face (because someone always blinks in group photos).

It’s AI for the rest of us who just want useful features without the philosophical debates.

Bonus Round: The Freebies

Every purchase comes with an S Pen (yes, included in the box – revolutionary, we know) and the IFIT keyboard with a built-in touchpad.

They’re even throwing in free subscriptions to LumaFusion, Clip Studio Paint, and Goodnotes for a year.

Here’s the catch – and there’s always a catch – you’ll need to wait until May 8, 2025, to get your hands on one.

Consider it a cooling-off period to convince yourself (and possibly your significant other) that you really need this.

It’s like Samsung’s version of “but wait, there’s more!” except it’s actually stuff you might use.

Here’s what your wallet needs to know:

Tab S10 FE WiFi: RM2,199 (The “I’m being reasonable” option)

Tab S10 FE 5G: RM2,699 (The “I need internet everywhere” version)

Tab S10 FE+ WiFi: RM2,799 (The “bigger is better” choice)

Tab S10 FE+ 5G: RM3,299 (The “go big or go home” flagship)

Choose your fighter: Samsung Malaysia staff walking us through the four horsemen of productivity – from the sensible WiFi-only FE to the ‘expense report pending’ FE+ 5G. The parentheses are doing all the heavy lifting here. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Bottom Line

Samsung’s new tablets are like that friend who’s somehow both sensible and fun – they know how to party but won’t make you regret it in the morning.

They’re not trying to be the fanciest tablets in Samsung’s lineup, but they’re not settling for budget mediocrity either.

It’s a sweet spot that feels just right for anyone who wants a premium-ish experience without the premium-plus price tag.

However, you might still need to explain why you need another screen in your life.

