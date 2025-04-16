U Mobile To Expand 80% 5G Coverage By 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

U Mobile named Huawei Malaysia and ZTE Malaysia as its technology partners for Malaysia’s Next Gen 5G network, in a signing ceremony witnessed by Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications of Malaysia, and Li Lecheng, Party Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) yesterday (15 April).

U Mobile aims to achieve 80% coverage of populated areas (COPA) within the first 12 months of commencing its network deployment (by the second half of 2026), and 90% COPA in the subsequent 12 months. This is in line with the company’s overall strategy to expedite the nation’s adoption of 5G and 5G-Advanced (5G-A), with a particular focus on supporting enterprises.

Speaking at the event, U Mobile chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan shared that Huawei Malaysia would help expand the network in West Malaysia while ZTE Malaysia would do the same in East Malaysia. Both companies were chosen based on their proven expertise globally and latest technology capabilities to meet U Mobile’s aggressive timelines.

Tan also expressed gratefulness to the Madani government, including the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), for its confidence in U Mobile and leadership in introducing the 5G Dual Network model.

We started this selection process last year with invitations to tender, sent out to network equipment and software provider companies from all regions. Ultimately, only two Chinese companies responded and we are delighted to work with Huawei and ZTE on this significant endeavour. Apart from their global technology track record, they have also shared vision for an efficient and rapid rollout. U Mobile is looking forward to Huawei and ZTE playing a critical role in bringing a Next Gen 5G network that is enterprise-grade to Malaysians rapidly. U Mobile’s Chief Technology Officer, Woon Ooi Yuen

From left to right: 1. Simon Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Malaysia, 2. Terry He, President of Asia Pacific of Huawei, 3. Wong Heang Tuck, Chief Executive Officer of U Mobile U Mobile, 4. Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Vincent Tan, Chairman of U Mobile, 5. Mano Verabathran, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Communications (Telecommunication Infrastructure), 6. Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister of Communications, 7. Li Lecheng, Party Secretary of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, People’s Republic of China, 8. Ambassador People’s Republic of China to Malaysia, 9. Kenneth Chang, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, U Mobile, 10. Bai Yang, Vice President of Marketing and Solutions ZTE Asia and CIS Region, 11. Steven Ge, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia.

Huawei has consistently been recognised as a global leader in the 5G market with GlobalData naming us a leader for six consecutive years, as well as being ranked first globally in the number of 5G patents owned. Our unique 5G MetaAAU solution that adopts the industry’s latest Massive-MIMO technology has transformed the ICT landscape by being technologically advanced 24 months ahead of other solutions in the market.



We are honoured by the trust placed in us and we pledge to work hard to fulfil, as well as rise above and beyond, our obligations. Together with U Mobile, we aim to build a bespoke 5G-A ready network, providing differentiated 5G and 5G-A experiences to people, homes and industries.



Our end-to-end ICT solutions enable an ecosystem that synergises technologies for businesses from hardware, software, green energy, cloud and smart devices that expand vertical business growth, as well as nurture and grow local 5G-A talents. We look forward to accelerating digital transformation to support Malaysia’s digital economy and shape the D.N.A. for an intelligent future. Simon Sun, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Malaysia.

ZTE is pleased to be the technology partner of U Mobile and is honoured to play a crucial role in shaping Malaysia’s 5G landscape. This partnership continues our journey of building the nation’s telecommunications evolution — from 2G through 3G and 4G, and now into the 5G era. As a leading innovator in the global telecommunications industry, ZTE’s 5G CommonCore and Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions were recognised as industry “Leaders” by GlobalData, Gartner, and Omdia.



We remain dedicated to delivering cutting-edge innovations to the region, exemplified by the introduction of 5G-A, which set a new industry benchmark and earned ZTE and U Mobile a place in the Malaysia Book of Records. Our strong commitment to supporting Malaysia’s digitalisation and its ASEAN Chairmanship is further demonstrated through our Minimalist Private 5G-A Solution, deployed during SUKMA 2024, which was honoured with the GSMA Foundry Innovation Award at the GLOMO Awards 2025.We look forward to continuing our collaboration with U Mobile, as we work together to realise Malaysia’s vision of becoming a regional digital leader. Steven Ge, Managing Director of ZTE Malaysia.

What does U Mobile’s 5G Dual Network model entail?

The 5G Dual Network model will allow for greater industry participation, encouraging healthy competition, spurring innovations, which will lead to quality and service improvements. U Mobile looks forward to drive growth, spark innovation, and set new standards for success in Malaysia’s digital economy.

U Mobile also shared that their Next Gen 5G is enterprise-grade and would enhance customers’ total experience as it features the most advanced and future-proofed hardware and software technology. Among its features include cutting-edge network capabilities, future-ready infrastructure, efficient network structure and robust network security and resilience.

The Next Gen 5G network will prioritise some key focus areas such as transportation hubs, medical and sports facilities, smart cities and data centre.

Additionally, the company is looking to increase the number of indoor sites to enhance 5G in-building coverage, which is currently limited.

For more information, please visit U Mobile’s official website here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.