Meet Your New Work BFF: HP’s AI-Powered Lineup

In the modern workplace, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is more than just a buzzword – it’s a powerful tool that transforms how businesses operate.

Whether it’s streamlining repetitive tasks or offering data-driven insights, AI empowers enterprise workers to be more efficient and innovative.

At its 2025 Amplify Conference, computer manufacturer HP Inc. announced new products and services designed to shape the future of work, enabling people and businesses to create and manage their own way of working.

As customers increasingly upgrade their devices to Windows 11, HP is responding by enhancing its PC lineup with AI-driven capabilities designed to optimize productivity and collaboration. These next-generation PCs, labeled as Copilot+ PCs, are tailored to make work feel less like work while maximizing performance and efficiency.

In case you’re wondering, Copilot+ PCs are a new class of Windows 11 hardware designed to integrate AI into daily workflows. Powered by a high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI-intensive tasks, they offer enhanced productivity and creativity.

Advanced Productivity with the EliteBook and EliteDesk Series

The HP EliteBook 8 Series is meticulously redesigned for enterprise users, integrating AI-powered features to boost productivity and enable smooth collaboration. Equipped with NPU options reaching up to 50 TOPS, these devices offer up to 224% better power efficiency and up to 43 times faster AI image generation compared to non-NPU models.

HP EliteBook 8 G1i 16-inch notebook

Meanwhile, the HP EliteDesk 8 Series brings powerful AI capabilities to desktops, aimed at corporate project managers and professionals handling demanding tasks. Notably, it’s the first business desktop lineup to safeguard against quantum computer hacks, offering a secure and power-efficient computing solution.

HP EliteDesk 8 G1i AI PC

Flexibility and Innovation with the EliteStudio and OmniBook Series

The HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i is designed for mobile employees working across office spaces. As the first commercial PC featuring integrated KVM via HP Device Switch, it allows users to seamlessly switch between using the AIO and a connected laptop with a single cable.

HP EliteStudio 8 AiO G1i desktop PC

The OmniBook X Series caters to creators needing versatile and powerful devices. The range includes a 14-inch flip model for creative tasks and a 17.3-inch clamshell model for intensive projects. The OmniBook 7 Series serves power users with day-long productivity, while the OmniBook 5 Series targets families and students with a balance of performance for streaming, light gaming, and everyday tasks.

HP OmniBook X 17.3-inch Next Gen AI PC

AI-Driven Software Enhancements

To complement these innovative devices, HP is introducing new AI-powered software experiences. The HP AI Companion acts as an on-device research assistant, offering instant answers and secure file analysis even without an internet connection.

The HP Go service enhances connectivity for mobile professionals, providing automatic network switching and zero-touch multi-carrier 5G deployment on select models. Additionally, the Poly Camera Pro adds dynamic, AI-driven features to video conferencing, including background customization and auto-framing.

Transforming Work with AI

HP’s latest AI-powered PCs and software solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of both enterprise workers and creative professionals. With enhanced performance, robust security, and seamless connectivity, these devices reflect HP’s commitment to building smarter, more adaptable work environments.

Smarter Document Management for Businesses

HP has introduced two new AI-powered features to simplify the print experience for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The first feature leverages AI to streamline the sharing of scanned documents by automatically summarizing them and drafting an email with the attachment, ready for quick distribution via email or chat. The second feature focuses on security, offering automatic and guided redaction to protect sensitive information – keeping data secure directly on HP devices without needing a cloud connection.

In addition to software enhancements, HP is launching the HP LaserJet Enterprise 8000 Series Printers, the world’s first printers that protect against quantum computer attacks. These printers offer robust hardware-level security for highly regulated environments, integrating seamlessly with Zero Trust architectures for comprehensive protection.

HP LaserJet Enterprise MFP 8601

Another innovative addition to HP’s lineup is the HP Latex R530 Printer, designed for small and medium-sized print shops (PSPs). This compact, all-in-one Latex printer supports both rigid and flexible media, optimizing workspace usage while maintaining high-quality print output. Digital operations streamline workflows, making it ideal for businesses with diverse printing needs.

Enhancing Employee Experience with AI

HP is also boosting employee productivity with enhancements to the HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP). The platform now features AI Sentiment Analysis to evaluate employee feedback from text surveys, Fleet Explorer for instant fleet data analysis using natural language processing, and Vyopta Integration for monitoring collaboration environments.

Pre-built scripts, alerts, and dashboards further streamline IT management, helping organizations optimize their operations efficiently.

Innovations in Gaming: From Work to Play

HP recognizes that many gaming PC owners use their systems for both gaming and work. Addressing this dual-purpose use, HP has launched new gaming hardware to enhance performance and personalization.

The OMEN 16 Slim Gaming Laptop combines portability with power, featuring Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285H processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU for outstanding graphics. Its lightweight design makes gaming anywhere possible.

HP OMEN 16 Slim gaming laptop

For creators on the go, the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop offers the same powerful specs as the OMEN 16 Slim but in a more compact form, delivering 25% more power than previous models.

On the software side, OMEN AI provides personalized system and game settings through OMEN Gaming Hub, eliminating the guesswork in optimizing performance for unique configurations.

Additionally, the HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset offers long-lasting battery life – up to 120 hours on 2.4GHz and 200 hours in Bluetooth mode. Designed for comfort and clarity, it features customizable earcup plates and flexible microphone options for immersive gaming.

HyperX Cloud III S Wireless Gaming Headset

With these new technologies, HP continues to enhance how people work, game, and stay connected. From the office to the gaming setup, HP’s innovations make it easier to switch between productivity and leisure without sacrificing performance.

