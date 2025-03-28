Samsung Galaxy A56 5G: Solid Mid-Ranger Or Just Meh?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Samsung Galaxy A series is known for offering a balance between affordability and solid features, and the Galaxy A56 5G continues that trend. But does it bring enough to the table, or is it just another mid-range contender? Let’s find out.

Looks & Feel

Right out of the box, the A56 5G feels premium. Its solid metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus® front and back give it a sturdy, high-end vibe, while the glossy glass finish adds a nice touch—though beware of fingerprints! At 198g, it’s got some heft but still feels comfortable in hand.

Colour options? Samsung’s keeping it “Awesome” with Lightgray, Graphite, Olive, and Pink—so whether you like classic or colourful, there’s a shade for you.

Performance

Under the hood, you’re getting an Octa-core Exynos 1580 processor, which means smooth sailing for daily tasks. 12GB RAM and 256GB storage give you plenty of room for multitasking, and the boosted cooling system keeps things from heating up when you’re deep in a gaming session.

Cameras

Samsung talks up its Nightography and Best Face features, but how do the cameras actually perform?

50MP Wide – Great in bright conditions, decent in low light.

12MP Ultrawide – Gets the job done for scenic shots.

5MP Macro – Fun to have, but not a game-changer.

12MP Selfie – Works fine, but don’t expect flagship-level clarity.

Low-light shots? Better than expected, but not mind-blowing. Samsung’s AI tweaks help, but it won’t completely eliminate noise in darker environments.

Neat Features

6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display – Big, crisp, and smooth. The 1,200-nit Vision Booster helps, but it can feel a bit dim under direct sunlight.

Object Eraser – A fun AI-powered tool that removes unwanted objects from photos. A nice touch.

Super Fast Charge 2.0 (45W) – 5000mAh battery. Fully charges in just over an hour and can last the entire day.

IP67 water and dust resistance – A bonus for durability.

One UI 7.0 – Smooth, intuitive, and packed with Samsung’s ecosystem, including Samsung Wallet and Samsung Members.

Six years of OS & security updates – Long-term peace of mind.

Picks and Nitpicks

Picks:

Premium build without the premium price

Smooth performance for everyday use

Big display with solid colours

Fast charging & great battery life

Long-term software support

Nitpicks:

Cameras are good but not mind-blowing

Screen brightness could be better under direct sunlight

Lacks flagship-level AI features

Final Verdict: Worth It?

At RM2,199 (or RM1,999 after rebate), the Galaxy A56 5G delivers solid performance, premium looks, and long-term support—all at a price that won’t break the bank.

Final say? It’s a solid mid-range choice if you want a dependable, stylish smartphone that covers all the essentials.

