MAE App Users Must Update To iOS 14 By End Of March

Maybank has announced that, effective 31 March 2025, all users of its MAE app on iOS devices must update their operating systems to iOS 14 or later. This move is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure online banking experience. Devices running on earlier versions of iOS will no longer support the MAE app after this date.

To verify your device’s current iOS version or to perform an update, navigate to ‘Settings’ > ‘General’ > ‘About’. If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest version. It’s advisable to back up your data before proceeding with the update to prevent any potential data loss.

For users unable to update their devices due to hardware limitations, Maybank recommends accessing the MAE app on a compatible device running iOS 14 or above. Installing the MAE app on a new device will require reactivation of Secure2u at a Maybank ATM, with a mandatory 12-hour cooling period.

This update requirement applies exclusively to iOS users; Android users are not affected. However, Maybank encourages all customers to keep their devices updated to the latest operating system versions to benefit from enhanced security features.

