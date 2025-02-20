Poor But Proud: iPhone 16e Is The Working-Class Hero That’s Making Rich Kids Mad

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Friday (21 February), Apple is about to drop the ultimate weapon of class destruction – the iPhone 16e at RM2999, and the premium iPhone crowd is already having panic attacks.

The new iPhone 16e is also available with higher prices for larger storage options: RM3499 for 256GB and RM4499 for 512GB.

Why? Because their expensive flex is about to get demolished by a single-lens warrior that doesn’t care about their trust funds.

The people’s champion is coming to destroy the smartphone caste system once and for all.

Pack your bags, elitists – your days of iPhone gatekeeping are numbered!

Money Can’t Buy Battery Life

Here’s why rich kids are already crying into their multiple camera lenses:

That “budget” single lens? It’s backed by the same A18 chip as their precious premium models

Battery life? 26 HOURS of video playback, destroying the regular iPhone 16’s pathetic 22 hours

Action Button? democratized! No more “premium exclusive” nonsense

Price? RM2999 – Because you don’t need daddy’s credit card to join the Apple ecosystem anymore!

“But it only has one camera!” they’ll whine this Friday.

Oh, really? While they’re fumbling between lenses like a confused octopus, you’ll be snapping clean, crisp shots with the efficiency of a working-class hero.

One lens, no drama, just results – just like how we’ve always done things!

Single Lens Supremacy: While They Switch, We Slay

Because let’s be real – it’s not about how many lenses you have, it’s about how well you use what you’ve got:

48MP main shooter that makes trust fund cameras nervous

2x Telephoto through sensor cropping (because work smarter, not richer)

Optical image stabilization (steady hands, steady class consciousness)

iPhone SE 4/ iPhone 16e?



– When it comes to the camera, it's a solid choice! Despite having a single lens, it features a 48MP sensor, making it a great option for those who prefer a powerful primary camera over ultra-wide or telephoto.



– Especially for videos, this might be… pic.twitter.com/Uu1gU0aEvb — Aakash Gour (@AakashGourX) February 19, 2025

But wait, there’s more to make them mad:

Photonic Engine (same as their precious premium models)

Deep Fusion (deep like our working-class roots)

Smart HDR 5 (smarter than their bank accounts)

Portrait Mode with Depth Control (because we’ve got depth, unlike their personalities)

Night mode (for when we’re working late, unlike some people)

Running iOS 18 out of the box, this revolution-in-a-phone comes with USB-C charging (0-50% in 30 minutes), and yes, it skips MagSafe for regular 7.5W Qi wireless charging.

Because guess what? We’d rather save money than stick magnets to our phones!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.