Respons Rakyat: Because Complaining Is The Real Malaysian Pastime

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This story was first published on our tech-focused website www.techTRP.com

In Malaysia, complaining is practically a sport. But did you know that there is an official channel for it?

Developed by the Public Complaints Bureau (Biro Pengaduan Awam), the Respons Rakyat app allows citizens to lodge complaints, offer suggestions, make inquiries, and even give commendations to various government agencies.

Yes, in theory, you could use it to praise good service, but let’s be honest—that’s not why most Malaysians will be downloading it.

How It Works

The app is designed to be straightforward:

• Spot a problem – uncollected rubbish, a pothole, a broken traffic light.

• Snap a photo – because, if there’s no picture, did it even happen?

• Submit your complaint – directly to the relevant authority, whether it’s DBKL, JKR, Perhilitan, or Jabatan Perhutanan.

Users can also track their complaints and, ideally, see them resolved. Ideally.

Great in Theory, but Does It Work?

The Respons Rakyat app is available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. But, like many government apps, it’s not immune to technical hiccups. Some users have reported login issues and error messages like “Masalah rangkaian. Sila semak Internet anda” (Network error. Please check your Internet). Others claim that while the app accepts complaints, the actual resolutions are…underwhelming.

For those facing technical issues, the app developer can be contacted at responsrakyat@pcb.gov.my—though whether that inbox is monitored any better than the complaints themselves remains to be seen.

A Culture of Complaints?

There’s a reason Malaysians love to complain—because sometimes, it actually works. The public outcry over unfilled potholes and broken infrastructure has forced action before, especially when it involves high-profile incidents (like a minister’s car hitting a pothole).

That said, will Respons Rakyat truly revolutionise how complaints are handled, or will it be another case of “we’ve received your feedback and will look into it” (read: please stop bothering us)?

For now, if you’ve got grievances, might as well channel your inner angry Malaysian and give the app a try. You pay taxes, so why let them off easy?

For a visual overview of the app’s features and functionalities, you can watch the following video:

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.