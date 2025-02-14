Make Every Shot A Masterpiece With The Fujifilm Instax WIDE Evo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember how fun it is to take photos on an instant camera which prints the picture immediately after you click the shutter? This technology has been taken to the next level by Fujifilm, creator of the instax line of cameras.

The Japanese camera manufacturer has always been innovative with their creations and the latest camera in their instax lineup is proof of this.

All-new hybrid instant camera for maximum creativity

On 12 February, Fujifilm Malaysia announced the launch of an all-new hybrid instant camera: the instax WIDE Evo.

The one-of-a-kind instant camera boasts a 15.67mm lens, the broadest in any instax camera to date, allowing users to capture more expansive scenes.

On top of that, the camera also serves as a smartphone printer, enabling users to print photos directly from their phones via the instax WIDE Evo app.

Additionally, the instax WIDE Evo comes equipped with a 3.5-inch LCD monitor on its back, ensuring optimum picture composition for every shot you take.

100 shooting effects to choose from

But wait until you hear about the most special feature it offers: there are two dials on each side of the camera that allows you to choose from 10 lens effects and 10 film effects and experiment with up to 100 unique combinations.

Some of the film effects you could choose from include Magenta and Monochrome, while the lens effects include Light Leak and Colour Gradient.

The Light Leak effect. Image provided by Fujifilm Malaysia.

A Degree Control feature further refines the intensity of these effects, offering nuanced customisation such as intesity of light and colour gradation in 100 levels.

By combining the choice of effects with the degree control feature, you can make delicate and precise adjustments to your instant photos.

Print your favourite shots on WIDE format film

Fujifilm Malaysia Managing Director Kensuke Aragane said the instax WIDE Evo, following the globally successful instax mini Evo, is compatible with double-card-sized WIDE format film.

Users have the option of the Film Style setting, which frames the photo for a more impressive instax print and the Wide Angle Mode, which allows for a dynamic shot with a wider range that makes full use of the WIDE format film.

Example of the Film Style mode.

Example of Wide Angle mode.

Brushed Metallics instax WIDE format film

Fujifilm Malaysia also highlighted a new variation of their WIDE format film, the Brushed Metallics instant film pack.

It features 10 sheets with metallic, dark gradient borders to add a polished touch to your 3×5 size instax WIDE instant photos.

Classical design and operability

The WIDE Evo’s new body features a luxurious look combining a black base with metallic materials.

Hand-operated mechanisms such as the film effects dial, lens effects dial, and degree control dial offers users analog-like operability.

Additionally, users can also print photos from the camera manually by rotating the print crank located at the base of the device.

instax WIDE Evo dedicated app to share your photos

An instax WIDE Evo dedicated app is available for download on Android and iOS devices where you can share your photography with other instax WIDE Evo hybrid instant camera users around the world.

If you like another users’ photo effect they had set up, the app even allows you to copy their settings so you could use them on your own photos.

The app also enables users to print images on your smartphone through the Wide Evo camera, and take photos remotely.

The instax WIDE Evo is now available for purchase and is retailing at RM1,798 while the instax WIDE format film Brushed Metallics is priced at RM50 for a 10-sheet pack.

An early bird promotion is ongoing while stocks last from 12 February onwards where with every purchase of the WIDE Evo, buyers are entitled to a free premium camera case and a 16GB Sandisk MicroSD card.

You can purchase the WIDE Evo at any Fujifilm direct EC store and selected online and offline authorised dealer stores today.

