Capture Every Little Detail With The Redmi Note 14’s 200MP Camera

At the rate phone cameras are evolving now, many photo hobbyists and even enthusiasts are ditching big, bulky cameras for mobile alternatives. Smartphones these days can capture extremely high-quality images through advanced sensors and with AI assistance.

Additionally, the convenience and user-friendliness of mobile photography simply outweighs professional cameras, which have a steep learning curve, for the average user.

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi has recently released a new flagship device in the market to elevate the smartphone experience not just in photography, but also performance.

All-new Redmi Note 14

The top-tier flagship Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

The newly-launched Redmi Note 14 smartphone series by Xiaomi includes four devices that boasts high-resolution AI camera systems, high durability, and reliable performance.

The lineup includes:

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Redmi Note 14 5G Redmi Note 14

Powerful AI camera systems

The camera system at the heart of the Redmi Note 14 smartphones is crafted for professional-grade photography.

At the very top, the Pro variants are equipped with a powerful 200MP AI camera system with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), enabling users to capture incredible detail.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

Do you often get blurry photos when you zoom in with your phone camera? The Redmi Note 14 smartphones eliminates this issue with advanced zoom options for capturing the smallest details, with 2x and 4x optical-grade lossless zoom.

Get even closer to distant subjects with up to 30x digital zoom on the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G.

Meanwhile, the base models Redmi Note 14 and Redmi Note 14 5G are nothing to scoff at either, boasting a 108MP AI camera system that delivers vibrant colours and detail, making high-quality photography accessible at every price point across the series.

Taking selfies are made more enjoyable by the front cameras which have been upgraded to at least 20MP. Designed with 0.8x wide-angle zoom across the entire series, the front cameras make it easier than ever to include everyone in a group selfie. No more accidentally cutting out people in group photos!

To complete the photography experience, the Redmi Note 14 series of smartphones has been introduced with various creative features, such as Dynamic Shots, bringing each image to life with subtle movements, and Dual Video, which allows users to simultaneously record from both the front and rear cameras to capture multiple perspectives.

Editing is also made easier on the Pro models with advanced AI features, such as AI Image Expansion, which extends the background for a more immersive shot, whereas the AI Erase feature enables easy removal of unwanted objects without third-party apps.

In addition to AI Erase, the based models also feature AI Sky to swap backgrounds easily.

Tough and durable, designed for everyday life

Accidents are bound to happen and that’s why the Redmi Note 14 series is built to meet the demands of everyday life with robust drop, splash, and scratch resistance.

The All-Star Armor Structure consists of a high-strength aluminium composite frame, energy-absorbing foam, and polymer buffering material in the Pro models for enhanced drop resistance.

Meanwhile, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 lends the Pro models an extra boost in scratch resistance.

Redmi Note 14 5G

Beyond drop and scratch resistance, the Redmi Note 14 smartphones are also designed to withstand the elements. With an IP68 rating, the Pro models offer exceptional protection against dust and water so you don’t have to worry about sudden rain, or when you go on rugged adventures.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 5G and Redmi Note 14 base models have IP64 and IP54 ratings respectively, for dust and splash resistance.

Seamless performance and lasting battery life

The highest tier Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with the advanced 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, which just made its global debut.

Its 5,110 mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge provides long lasting power to serve your mobile needs all day.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G and other models feature MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio chipsets for smooth gaming, streaming, and app switching, and large batteries from 5110mAh to 5500mAh for uninterrupted use.

All models feature long-cycle batteries for long-term reliability, retaining up to 80% capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. Smart Charging and big-data-based aging prediction optimize charging and maintain battery health. Additionally, Pro models have a quick turn-on function for convenience.

Google Gemini enhances performance with personalized interactions, while Circle to Search on Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G simplifies everyday tasks by allowing quick information search.

Immersive viewing with eye-care display

Redmi Note 14

The Redmi Note 14 Series features a 120Hz eye-care display, providing an immersive experience for social media, video watching, and gaming, with the Pro+ 5G and Pro 5G offering a sharp 1.5K resolution for enhanced detail.

Pro models minimise blue light exposure with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution), Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications. The display also offers a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring clear content even under strong outdoor light, providing a vibrant and immersive viewing experience.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes in Lavender Purple, Frost Blue, and Midnight Black, with two storage variants. Pricing starts from RM 1,699.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is offered in Lavender Purple, Coral Green, and Midnight Black, with two storage variants. Pricing starts from RM 1,199.

Redmi Note 14 5G comes in Lavender Purple, Coral Green, and Midnight Black, with two storage variants. Pricing starts from RM 799.

Redmi Note 14 comes in Mist Purple, Ocean Blue, Lime Green, and Midnight Black, with one storage variant, priced at RM 699.

Redmi Note 14 series smartphones are now available in Malaysia at Xiaomi stores and online on mi.com, Shopee and Lazada.

From 11 to 15 January, pre-order selected Redmi Note 14 Pro series and get free premium gifts worth up to RM 1,537 including a Limited Edition BamBam Exclusive Gift Set, while stocks last.

For customers who pre-orders any Redmi Note 14 Pro at Xiaomi stores from 11 to 15 January, they can get a free Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact (worth RM 459), while stocks last. Collection of new smartphones must be between January 16 to 19.

