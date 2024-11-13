Level Up Your Work Game: ASUS ExpertBook P-Series Hits Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Asus recently dropped their latest ExpertBook P-series in Malaysia, made especially for working professionals.

The lineup includes the ASUS ExpertBook P5, the ExpertBook P1403 and P1503 models from the P1 series, all geared to make your work more efficient.

Work Smarter with ASUS AI ExpertMeet

The new ExpertBook P-series laptops come equipped with ASUS AI ExpertMeet, a tool designed to simplify meetings and workflow with these key features:

Real-time AI Translation : Seamlessly communicate with team members in different languages.

: Seamlessly communicate with team members in different languages. Speaker Identification & Sound Boost: Keep track of who’s speaking and what’s being said, as well as, adaptive noise cancellation for crystal-clear audio.

Keep track of who’s speaking and what’s being said, as well as, adaptive noise cancellation for crystal-clear audio. AI Meeting Minutes : Automatically capture discussion points so everyone stays aligned.

: Automatically capture discussion points so everyone stays aligned. Customizable Business Cards & Watermarks: Look professional in video calls with personalized visuals.

ASUS ExpertBook P5

The ASUS ExpertBook P5 stands out as the first model to feature ASUS’s Copilot+ PC, ideal for those needing speed, power, and durability in one package.

Key Features:

Processor & Graphics : Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processor with up to 47 NPU TOPS and enhanced graphics from the Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU, this laptop can probably handle intense workloads with ease.

: Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processor with up to 47 NPU TOPS and enhanced graphics from the Intel® Arc™ 140V GPU, this laptop can probably handle intense workloads with ease. Memory : Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM for seamless multitasking, even with demanding applications.

: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM for seamless multitasking, even with demanding applications. Design : Weighs just 1.29 kg with a sleek, durable aluminium body that meets military-grade standards.

: Weighs just 1.29 kg with a sleek, durable aluminium body that meets military-grade standards. Display : Features a WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 16:10 anti-glare display with 400 nits brightness and a 2.5K resolution at 144Hz, providing crystal-clear visuals and reducing eye strain.

: Features a WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 16:10 anti-glare display with 400 nits brightness and a 2.5K resolution at 144Hz, providing crystal-clear visuals and reducing eye strain. Eco-Friendly : Crafted from recycled materials, making it a planet-friendly choice.

: Crafted from recycled materials, making it a planet-friendly choice. Usability : Includes 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, and a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.5mm key travel for easy typing.

: Includes 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, and a backlit chiclet keyboard with 1.5mm key travel for easy typing. Battery Life: A 63WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery ensures a full workday on the go.

ASUS ExpertBook P1 Series (P1403 & P1503 Models)

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 series offers reliable performance for professionals needing a practical laptop for everyday tasks without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

Performance : Powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe® 4.0 storage for smooth, fast operation.

: Powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, with up to 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe® 4.0 storage for smooth, fast operation. Memory Options : Dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots support up to 64GB of memory, and dual-SSD RAID support offers flexibility for future upgrades.

: Dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots support up to 64GB of memory, and dual-SSD RAID support offers flexibility for future upgrades. Design : Lightweight at just 1.4 kg with a durable design that meets military-grade standards.

: Lightweight at just 1.4 kg with a durable design that meets military-grade standards. Display : A 14.0-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, featuring an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain.

: A 14.0-inch FHD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, featuring an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain. Conferencing : Simplified layout with one-touch conferencing shortcuts and a comfortable keyboard for hassle-free online meetings.

: Simplified layout with one-touch conferencing shortcuts and a comfortable keyboard for hassle-free online meetings. Connectivity: Features 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports for all your connectivity needs.

Extra Perks

Both the P5 and P1 models come with a 3-year International Warranty, a 3-year battery warranty, and 1st year Perfect Warranty (covering accidental damage). Plus, they include a 3-year complimentary McAfee+ Premium membership for added security.

