Big Features, Small Price: Check Out Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE – aka the “Fan Edition” – is here to give you flagship feels without the premium price tag. It’s packed with sprinkles of S-series magic that Samsung fans love but trims down the phat by focusing on the essential funk.

Looks & Feels

First up, the Galaxy S24 FE’s design. It sports a rounded aluminium frame that might remind you of… another brand (you know the one). But hey, it’s still got that saranghae Samsung charm. Plus, with IP68 dust and water resistance, it can probably handle whatever you throw at it.

It’s sleek, yet has a bit of heft at 213 grams, giving it a premium feel. Fair warning, though—the glass back loves fingerprints. If smudges aren’t your thing, you’ll be wiping it down a lot. And honestly, putting a cover on this pretty little thing wouldn’t do it justice.

Colors? You’ve got Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint (our review unit is minty fresh), and a pop of Yellow.

The 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is a beauty—vibrant colours, deep blacks, and smooth scrolling thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate. The ultra-slim bezels make it feel even bigger. And no worries about visibility outdoors; it’s perfect for those sunny Malaysian days.

Performance

Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chip powers the Galaxy S24 FE, making multitasking, gaming, and streaming a breeze. While you might notice a bit of lag when running numerous apps simultaneously, it’s generally a solid performer for everyday use.

And with up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ve got ample space and speed to keep things running smoothly.

The 4,700mAh battery? It’ll get you through a day of moderate use, no problem. It’s all good without a midday charge. Just note, that heavy use might have you reaching for the charger by evening.

But heads up: no charger in the box, so make sure you grab a fast charger for those quick top-ups.

As for sound, the Galaxy S24 FE delivers decent clarity with just a hint of bass thumpin’ to keep your tunes and videos enjoyable.

Cameras

Here’s the lineup:

50MP Wide (f/1.8): Sharp, detailed shots with great colour accuracy and some noticeable boost in low-light conditions.

Sharp, detailed shots with great colour accuracy and some noticeable boost in low-light conditions. 12MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2): Captures wide scenes with minimal distortion.

Captures wide scenes with minimal distortion. 8MP Telephoto (3x optical zoom, f/2.4): Solid for portraits and close-ups.

Solid for portraits and close-ups. 10MP Selfie Camera (f/2.4): Good detail and colour for your TikTok moments.

You can also shoot up to 8K video and go up to 120fps, and Samsung’s stabilization tech keeps everything steady even when you aren’t.

Samsung Galaxy AI

Samsung’s been leaning hard into its Galaxy AI features, and the S24 FE is no exception. Here are a few we played around with:

Live Translation & Captions: Perfect for travellers, the live translations and interpreter function make communication easier – though it’s a tad limited in language selection and occasionally misses. Handy? Yes. Perfect? Not quite.

Perfect for travellers, the live translations and interpreter function make communication easier – though it’s a tad limited in language selection and occasionally misses. Handy? Yes. Perfect? Not quite. Circle to Search: This feature uses Google to help identify and search for things with a simple tap. While it’s a quirky way to look up info, the accuracy of the search can be a lil’ iffy, so be prepared for some creative results.

Samsung’s AI also includes Photo Assist, Browser Assist, as well as, Chat and Note Assist. Again, the accuracy is hit-or-miss, but the potential is there, and playing around with features like removing unwanted objects from photos is just plain fun. Think of them as useful extras rather than must-haves.

Picks & Nitpicks

Picks:

Premium, colourful and durable design.

Impressive cameras.

Great display with vibrant colours and smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Solid battery life.

Nitpicks:

Glass back loves fingerprints.

AI features can be hit-or-miss.

No headphone jack.

Minor lag with heavy multitasking.

Final Verdict: Fan-Worthy?

The Galaxy S24 FE, starting at RM 2,999, offers premium features without the hefty price tag. If you’re into AI, taking photos, and don’t mind a few fingerprints, this phone covers all the bases. It’s perfect for casual photographers, media bingers, or anyone seeking a high-quality phone on a budget.

