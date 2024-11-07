TRP
Waze Users Reported App Kept Switching To Foreign Languages Like Hebrew & Arabic
Waze Users Reported App Kept Switching To Foreign Languages Like Hebrew & Arabic

Some believe the Waze glitch was a hack but the company claimed otherwise.

November 7, 2024

Malaysian Waze users reported yesterday that the navigation app kept changing to different languages, mainly Arabic, Hebrew, Russian, and Spanish.

The glitch seemed to have affected people globally and caused frustration for some users when the language switched mid-journey.

After futile attempts to restore the language to English, frustrated users took to the internet to voice their concerns. Some didn’t take it too well that their app showed the Hebrew language.

Outage tracking website DownDetector indicated that the glitch started around 8pm with over 219 user reports. The Star reported that the issue affected the app’s vehicle icon, text notices, and text on buttons.

Many believed the glitches were caused by someone hacking Waze. However, according to UK’s The Sun, Waze claimed the glitch was caused by an internal bug and was working to quickly resolve the matter.

At the time of writing, the issue seems to have been resolved.

