Waze Users Reported App Kept Switching To Foreign Languages Like Hebrew & Arabic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian Waze users reported yesterday that the navigation app kept changing to different languages, mainly Arabic, Hebrew, Russian, and Spanish.

The glitch seemed to have affected people globally and caused frustration for some users when the language switched mid-journey.

After futile attempts to restore the language to English, frustrated users took to the internet to voice their concerns. Some didn’t take it too well that their app showed the Hebrew language.

Reports of Israeli-made Waze app for users in Malaysia unknowingly changed its language to Hebrew, just days after news reports emerging of Malaysia’s plans to propose a resolution to expel Israel from UN?



👀 https://t.co/ymGpl8wHrF — K (@KhabirM) November 6, 2024

Came on twitter to check if I was the only one who's app turned in Hebrew

Wtf @waze https://t.co/GMJ99u8JgM — Imane (@Imane_Sahb) November 6, 2024

most Malaysian waze users are seeing the hebrew language in their app pic.twitter.com/zDhuMkQPZs — faye (@_pheyfaye) November 6, 2024

Outage tracking website DownDetector indicated that the glitch started around 8pm with over 219 user reports. The Star reported that the issue affected the app’s vehicle icon, text notices, and text on buttons.

Many believed the glitches were caused by someone hacking Waze. However, according to UK’s The Sun, Waze claimed the glitch was caused by an internal bug and was working to quickly resolve the matter.

At the time of writing, the issue seems to have been resolved.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.