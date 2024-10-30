Grab Your Acer Swift 14 AI & Snag Free Sony WF-C510 Headphones!

Acer recently unveiled the new Acer Swift 14 AI, a laptop tailored for individuals who prioritize freedom and flexibility.

Boasting a lightweight design at just 1.3 kg and a sleek profile of 9.7 mm, this laptop is engineered to keep users light on their feet, promising up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The Acer Swift 14 AI is also packed with cool features designed to amp up your user experience:

Automatic eye contact correction and background noise reduction for superior virtual meeting quality.

A vibrant 14-inch OLED WUXGA panel with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Wi-Fi 7 for lightning-fast connectivity.

AI-enabled features, including Live Caption by Copilot+.

An AI activity indicator on the touchpad provides visual cues when AI features or the NPU is active.

The Acer Swift 14 AI comes in two variants:

Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 with 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, priced at RM 4,999

Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, priced at RM 4,399

These models are available at the Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and Acer authorised resellers nationwide.

To kick off the launch, Acer is offering a special promotion from October 29 to November 12. Buy an Acer Swift 14 AI during this period and get a free pair of Sony WF-C510 Truly Wireless Headphones, valued at RM299, while stocks last.

