5 Essential Tools For New Content Creators On A Budget

If you’re planning to start making online content, it can be quite an intimidating task especially if you don’t know what sort of equipment to start with

Cameras, editing software, and other equipment can get very expensive. Fortunately, there are budget-friendly options you can start with.

In fact, one of the most important pieces of equipment is something you most likely already have.

1. Smartphone with a good quality camera.

With just a smartphone, you can actually already begin making content. Whether you’re using an Android or Apple phone, all of them have video and audio recording capabilities.

There are plenty of options to choose from on the market now, from entry-level smartphones to high-tier ones which can record 4K resolution videos.

On a budget, it’s best to get a smartphone that can at least record in 1080p resolution. This is usually good enough to create videos that look good on other phone screens.

But having just a smartphone is not enough to create quality content. There are other things to consider such as how to position the phone, how to capture clear audio, and how to precisely edit your content, which brings us to the next piece of content creation gear.

2. Free or low-cost editing software.

Editing photos and videos are not as complicated as it used to be. Even those with no formal education on photography and videography can do simple editing work.

Capcut is a popular video editing software with tools and features fit for a professional. Its interface looks quite similar to other video editing programs such as Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premier Pro.

The best part about it is it’s completely free to use (with some limitations). However, the free version is still sufficient with plenty of options.

Capcut’s user interface

Social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok also have their own built-in editing software if you prefer to edit your videos directly on the app. You can trim footage, add layers of text and audio as well to your videos.

One more option is DaVinci Resolve. This also a free video editing app with many detailed features you can use to edit videos. They do have a paid version which unlocks more features but the free version has more than enough to start with.

3. Smartphone tripod.

There won’t always be a situation where you can lean your phone against a wall or furniture to get a perfect angle for your video.

A tripod which you can mount your phone on is considered a must for all video content creators, preferably one that isn’t flimsy.

One good example is the Manfrotto PIXI mini tripod. It’s sturdy and compact, perfect for creating content on the go. It also doubles as a mini selfie stick when you close the tripod’s legs.

If you’re looking for an extendable phone tripod, the Amgras S01 Pro is a good and affordable option.

Undeployed, it acts as a selfie stick and you can extend it up to 5 feet for when you need to mount your phone at a higher position.

4. Wireless mini microphone.

Many newbie content creators underestimate the value of a good microphone. Smartphones and cameras typically have very basic microphones built into them which don’t record even decent quality audio.

There will be times when you’re recording at a distance from your phone and it will be picking up a lot of ambient noise while you can barely be heard.

Fortunately, there are plenty of wireless microphones on the market today which also won’t break your bank account.

The Amgras SoundMeta V Ultra is a neat mini microphone set which comes with two button microphones with a noise cancelling feature and a receiver available in either USB-C or Lightning connections.

The reciever is plug and play, which means there are no apps you need to download to use the microphones. Just plug the receiver into your phone, set the microphone up and you’re set to get recording videos with quality, noiseless audio.

Both microphones come with magnet buttons so you can easily place them anywhere on your clothes. Magnetic clips and a magnetic lanyard are also available to have more mounting options.

All of the parts come in a neat little charging case which keeps the microphones and receiver charged when you’re not using them.

Another option to consider is the BOYA BY-V mini microphones. They come in either one or two microphones and one receiver, and they also have a set that comes in pink.

The microphones have foam pre-installed to filter out wind noise and clips to mount on your collar or lapel.

However, they don’t come with a charging case so you’ll have to be careful when storing them as the can easily get lost.

5. Ring light with tripod mount

Natural lighting conditions are not always reliable or consistent, so you’ll need a light source that is also appealing in videos.

A ring light is a content creator’s best friend as it provides illumination on yourself or your subject that’s not too harsh.

Many ring lights have adjustable colour on them, with the most basic ones giving either standard white light, warm light, and cool blue light while some have green, pink, yellow and more light colour options.

Some ring lights even have a phone mount on them which you can attach on a tripod so your phone is directly in the center of the light.

There are almost limitless options of ring lights you can find on online platforms like Lazada or Shopee.

Whether you’re creating content at home or on the go, these five essentials will definitely help you get started in making any sort of content you can dream of.

This story was first published on TechTRP.

