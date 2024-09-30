With The Xiaomi 14T Series, You’ll Never Miss The Perfect Shot

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’re like me, you’re secretly envious of street photographers who casually walk around capturing cool shots of people, places, and moments most of us wouldn’t even notice. The thing about great street photography is that while having a good eye is one thing, you also need a solid camera on the go to nail the perfect shot every time.

Enter the Xiaomi 14T Series – a phone packed with insane camera capabilities, thanks to its partnership with Leica.

Yes, Leica – the brand that’s been making legendary cameras for years!

(Credit: TRP)

You know those times when you try to take a night photo, and all you get is a blur? Xiaomi’s not playing around with its Leica Summilux lens. With a wide f/1.62 aperture, this beauty allows 36% more light in, so your night shots are sharp and clear, no matter the lighting. Whether it’s the dazzling lights of Bukit Bintang or a late-night mamak sesh, your photos are guaranteed to look great.

The Light Fusion 900 image sensor ensures that your photos pop, even in high-contrast environments. Dual ISO Fusion Max technology ensures every detail stands out, from the brightest lights to the darkest shadows.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro comes with a triple Leica lens system offering 5 different focal lengths.

(Credit: TRP)

From ultra-wide 15mm for your landscape shots to 120mm telephoto for those zoom-ins where you don’t want to get too close that you scare people off. Plus, with In-Sensor-Zoom, you get to zoom in without losing the quality of a shot.

Feeling artsy? You’ll love the two signature Leica photographic styles – Leica Authentic for that cinematic aesthetic and Leica Vibrant for crisp colours in every IG post.

(Credit: TRP)

Xiaomi’s Master-Lens system brings professional-grade photography to the palm of your hand with four distinct portrait modes, each inspired by iconic camera lenses, allowing users to capture stunning, artistic portraits.

Whether you want the 35mm documentary lens for a natural, storytelling look, the 50mm swirly bokeh lens for that dreamy background blur, the classic 75mm portrait lens for flattering headshots, or the 90mm soft focus lens for a gentle, romantic touch – the Xiaomi 14T Pro has got you covered.

AI Mastery at Your Fingertips

(Credit: TRP)

The Xiaomi AISP is like having your own pro photographer in your pocket. It analyses scenes, adjusts settings, and ensures your photos look next-level. Want perfect portrait shots? The Master Portrait mode smooths out the background, highlights your subject, and gives you that ‘pro camera’ feel.

And when it’s time to level up your videography, the MasterCinema mode lets you create stunning 4K HDR videos – perfect for capturing those epic moments in your life.

If you’re into gaming, Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system keeps your phone cool even when you’re playing demanding games for hours.

Say goodbye to overheating and lag – with this cooling system, you can game on and on, without any worries.

The 5000mAh battery in the Xiaomi 14T Pro keeps you going all day, even with heavy use.

And if you need a quick top-up, the 120W HyperCharge will get you from 0 to 100% in just 18 minutes and 35 seconds. Don’t like wires? No worries – the 50W wireless charging hits 50% in just 20 minutes, keeping you powered for a whole day of moderate use.

Plus, the phone’s powered by Surge P2 and G1 chips, which mean your phone charges fast while staying safe. With 64 charging protection features and 1600 charging cycles, your battery stays healthy for longer.

Feast your eyes on the stunning 6.67-inch CrystalRes AI display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Whether you’re watching movies, gaming, or just scrolling, everything looks buttery smooth. With 4000 nits peak brightness, even the glaring Malaysian sun won’t stand in your way.

The smart AI-driven display adjusts brightness and colour temperature, making sure everything looks natural, no matter where you are or what you’re doing. And with AI Eye-Care, your peepers get the protection they deserve, even in low light.

Stronger, Faster, More Reliable

When it comes to connectivity, the Xiaomi 14T Pro delivers a whopping 32% boost in cellular performance, 12% better Wi-Fi, and 20% more accurate GPS.

With its IP-68 rating, the Xiaomi 14T Pro can survive up to 2 metres underwater for 30 minutes!

So, whether you’re into photography, gaming, or just want a phone that’s as fast and reliable as you are, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro has got it all.

With Leica camera capabilities, AI-driven photography features, lightning-fast charging, and a sleek, durable design, this phone is ready to elevate your life.

Don’t believe us? Watch our video below and see it in action!

Or, experience the Xiaomi 14T Series for yourself at any authorised Xiaomi stores!

(Credit: Xiaomi)

You can also purchase the phones in-stores or online at mi.com, Shopee or Lazada.

Check out this unbeatable Package Offer for Xiaomi 14T Series worth RM 1,478, available while stocks last!

Free Screen Repair within the first 6 months (worth RM 546)

Out-of-Warranty Repair without labour cost for the first 12 months (worth RM 60)

6 Months of Google One access (worth RM 51)

4 Months Free Spotify Premium (worth RM 64)

One-time Dragonpass VIP Lounge access (worth RM 158)

24-Month Warranty (worth RM 599)

Exclusive VIP Customer Service 🛎️

Spare Phone available for up to 24 months

Hassle-Free Repairs for 24 months

(Credit: Xiaomi)

Don’t miss out on these amazing perks!

The Xiaomi 14T Series: for when you want the best, whether it’s for snapping awesome pictures, crushing your favourite game, or simply staying connected on the go.

