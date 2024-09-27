Samsung’s Galaxy S24 FE And Tab S10 Series: AI-Powered Productivity Meets Everyday Luxury

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Samsung has once again raised the bar with its latest releases: the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

These new additions to the Samsung family are not just gadgets; they’re lifestyle changers, bringing the power of AI to your fingertips in sleek, stylish packages.

The Galaxy S24 FE: Your Pocket-Sized AI Powerhouse

Imagine having a personal assistant, professional photographer, and entertainment centre rolled into one device that fits in your pocket.

That’s the Galaxy S24 FE for you.

The Galaxy S24 FE is offered in four stylish colours: Blue, Graphite, Grey, and Mint (Pix: Fernando Fong)

With its AI-enhanced camera setup, you’re not just taking photos; you’re creating art.

The ProVisual Engine uses advanced AI algorithms to elevate your snapshots to professional-grade images, even in challenging low-light conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE weighs 213 grams and has 162 x 77.3 x 8.0mm dimensions, making it quite manageable for most users. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

But the real game-changer? The Galaxy AI features.

From real-time translation during phone calls to generating text for your social media posts, the S24 FE is like having a small army of helpers at your disposal.

For the curious minds out there, the “Circle to Search with Google” feature turns your phone into an instant knowledge portal—just circle what intrigues you, and voilà, information is at your fingertips!



The Tab S10 Series: Your Canvas for Creativity and Productivity

If the S24 FE is your pocket assistant, consider the Galaxy Tab S10 series your portable studio and office.

With its expansive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and the intuitive S Pen, it’s a dream come true for digital artists and note-takers alike.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series features a premium design with solid materials, including an aluminium chassis that enhances durability. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The Tab S10’s AI capabilities take productivity to new heights.

Imagine jotting down notes in a meeting and having them automatically organized and summarized for you.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series allows users to draw with the AI capabilities enhanced by the S Pen, making the drawing experience much smoother and more intuitive. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Or sketching out a rough idea and watching it transform into a polished image through AI-powered Drawing Assist.

It’s not just a tablet; it’s a collaborator in your creative and professional endeavours.

A Lifestyle Upgrade, Not Just a Tech Update

What sets these devices apart isn’t just their impressive specs or AI features – how seamlessly they integrate into and enhance our daily lives.

The S24 FE’s long-lasting battery and powerful chipset allow you to game, work, or stream without constantly checking the battery indicator.

Meanwhile, the Tab S10 series doubles as a smart home hub, giving you a visual overview of your connected devices and simplifying your digital life.

With the S24 FE starting at RM3,299 and the Tab S10 series from RM4,599, premium AI experiences are becoming more accessible than ever.

As we move further into an AI-driven future, Samsung is ensuring that more people can participate in this technological revolution. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Savvy Savings: Launch Discounts on S24 FE and Tab S10

Samsung is offering attractive offers on the S24 FE and Tab S10 series to early adopters.

For the S24 FE, customers can benefit from a RM300 instant rebate, plus an additional RM300 off with eligible device trade-ins, totalling up to RM600 in savings.

Tab S10 series buyers can enjoy even more value with RM500 instant trade-in rebates.

As a bonus, Samsung offers a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim (featuring an AI Key) worth RM949 with every Tab S10 purchase while stocks last.

These offers are subject to terms and conditions, giving tech enthusiasts a compelling reason to upgrade to Samsung’s latest AI-powered devices without breaking the bank.

