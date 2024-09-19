TRP
Now Reading
Hacked: Malaysian Government Agency Twitter Accounts Hijacked To Promote Crypto
TRP
TRP

Hacked: Malaysian Government Agency Twitter Accounts Hijacked To Promote Crypto

Several Twitter accounts were hacked to promote a meme coin on Solana, a blockchain platform.

by
September 19, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Several Twitter accounts worldwide, including Malaysia, were hacked with identical messages or posts attempting to promote the $HACKED Solana token. Solana is a blockchain platform and its native cryptocurrency is SOL.

Some of the local Twitter accounts affected include the Employees Provident Fund (KWSP), the Election Commission (SPR), and the Malaysia Gazette.

All the Malaysian accounts are back to normal at the time of writing.

According to Decrypt, the hackers were trying to push a dodgy meme coin, HACKED, through the “most incompetent hack of the year” and it was no surprise that the SOL token didn’t get much traction.

Since the hack seemed to target only Twitter accounts, some believe the hackers were targeting Twitter and not individual users or countries through the crypto token pump-and-dump scheme.

Nevertheless, incidents like these reiterate the importance of choosing two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your accounts online.

READ MORE: Here’s How To Make Whatsapp More Secure With 2FA

READ MORE: Only Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Use Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) After 20 March 2023

READ MORE: Google Users Will Be Forced To Use 2SV By The End Of The Year. So What Is It?

Some said it was a brainless operation if the hackers wanted to scam money off people.

It’s not known how much the hackers made but BleepingComputer said the token had only 42 token holders with a market cap of approximately $5,000 when they caught wind of the hacks.

By the time they published the story, the token had 436 owners with the market cap increased to $166,175.57.

Pseudonymous crypto sleuth ZachXBT said the hackers probably made away with $8,000 in the operation despite the attack’s scale.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd