Hacked: Malaysian Government Agency Twitter Accounts Hijacked To Promote Crypto

Several Twitter accounts worldwide, including Malaysia, were hacked with identical messages or posts attempting to promote the $HACKED Solana token. Solana is a blockchain platform and its native cryptocurrency is SOL.

Some of the local Twitter accounts affected include the Employees Provident Fund (KWSP), the Election Commission (SPR), and the Malaysia Gazette.

All the Malaysian accounts are back to normal at the time of writing.

According to Decrypt, the hackers were trying to push a dodgy meme coin, HACKED, through the “most incompetent hack of the year” and it was no surprise that the SOL token didn’t get much traction.

Since the hack seemed to target only Twitter accounts, some believe the hackers were targeting Twitter and not individual users or countries through the crypto token pump-and-dump scheme.

Nevertheless, incidents like these reiterate the importance of choosing two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your accounts online.

Some said it was a brainless operation if the hackers wanted to scam money off people.

It’s not known how much the hackers made but BleepingComputer said the token had only 42 token holders with a market cap of approximately $5,000 when they caught wind of the hacks.

By the time they published the story, the token had 436 owners with the market cap increased to $166,175.57.

Pseudonymous crypto sleuth ZachXBT said the hackers probably made away with $8,000 in the operation despite the attack’s scale.

