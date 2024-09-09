What Is DNS Redirection & Why Was It A Hot Topic Over The Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Friday, the general public might have gone on with their days as usual but for those who were more tech-savvy, their worlds were up in flames. Figuratively speaking lah.

Why? What happened? Over the weekend, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would implement the Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

The DNS implementation was put forth to prevent online crime such as blocking access to problematic sites such as gambling, prostitution, and pornography websites.

All of that sounds good but somehow unproblematic sites were also allegedly redirected or viewers had a tough time accessing the sites.

Some of the allegedly safe sites that were affected included a game site such as the Nintendo eShop, Artstation which is a website where artists could upload their portfolios, and the website of a research and advocacy centre Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy. Safe to say, people were ANGRY over the weekend.

Some worried that the DNS redirection was a step towards eroding the rights to privacy and access to information.

I checked with @MCMC_RASMI – there was a request by @KPDN_HQ made directly to ISPs in June and copied to MCMC, for copyright violation.



As this block request originated from KPDN, will have to check with them on this. https://t.co/FgarNGlhNT — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) September 6, 2024

For a moment, the MCMC advised the public to report any websites that were unfairly “blocked” as they fine-tune the “bumpy” security rollout.

However, after getting bashed left and right, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil finally told MCMC to halt the DNS rollout on Sunday (8 September).

Meanwhile, the MCMC is supposed to continue holding engagement sessions with all stakeholders to gather views, recommendations, and suggestions to ensure that the objective of achieving a safer online environment can be met together.

There will be a Dialogue session with MCMC next week. Monday, 10am.



I will be attending. The DNS redirection order must be reversed. It is draconian and opens the door to abuse.



Sign up here: https://t.co/HEEI7ONW2Q pic.twitter.com/LSfm9J0B5R — Tharma Pillai 🗳️ (@TharmaPillai) September 7, 2024

Ok, now that has been rehashed, what in the world is a DNS redirection?

When we do a normal online search, the DNS converts the website address we enter into the browser into a numerical IP address. This enables our computer to connect to the server hosting the site.

However, with a DNS redirection, the process is cut short so to speak. After entering the website address into the browser, the DNS redirection will direct you to an alternative site or a block notice if the website you’re trying to access is considered problematic. Yes, this means you’ll be prevented from accessing the site.

It’s like an adult redirecting a child near the road’s edge to a safer walkway. In other words, it’s basically Malaysia’s rattan wall (firewall), referencing China’s great firewall. Localised name mah.

Nope, not so accurate. Best analogy is:

Situation: Ali nak pergi sekolah.

Dulu journey Ali:

Ali > Bustand > Bas no 5 > Sekolah



Sekarang journey Ali:

Ali > Bustand > Bas no 5 > Bas no 6 (kena spotcheck) > Sekolah



Bas no 5: Cloudflare/Google DNS

Bas no 6: ISP DNS — 🔻Si Kosong 🇲🇾 🔻 (@burungtweeter) September 6, 2024

DNS redirection is not a new technique. It has been done before but it was not as enforced as what happened recently.

Now that the DNS redirection plan is halted, we can only wait and see what comes of the talks and engagement sessions with stakeholders.

Update: Event is still happening, but this is the last communication I have received.



No invite or further information yet from MCMC, despite being one of the earlier ones to register. pic.twitter.com/rymSYTR0Oj — Tharma Pillai 🗳️ (@TharmaPillai) September 9, 2024

