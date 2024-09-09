TRP
What Is DNS Redirection & Why Was It A Hot Topic Over The Weekend

Over the weekend, many people have complained that the DNS redirection has affected some businesses and the online experience was kinda rough.

by
September 9, 2024

Last Friday, the general public might have gone on with their days as usual but for those who were more tech-savvy, their worlds were up in flames. Figuratively speaking lah.

via GIPHY

Why? What happened? Over the weekend, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it would implement the Domain Name System (DNS) redirection.

The DNS implementation was put forth to prevent online crime such as blocking access to problematic sites such as gambling, prostitution, and pornography websites.

All of that sounds good but somehow unproblematic sites were also allegedly redirected or viewers had a tough time accessing the sites.

Some of the allegedly safe sites that were affected included a game site such as the Nintendo eShop, Artstation which is a website where artists could upload their portfolios, and the website of a research and advocacy centre Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy. Safe to say, people were ANGRY over the weekend.

Some worried that the DNS redirection was a step towards eroding the rights to privacy and access to information.

via GIPHY

For a moment, the MCMC advised the public to report any websites that were unfairly “blocked” as they fine-tune the “bumpy” security rollout.

However, after getting bashed left and right, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil finally told MCMC to halt the DNS rollout on Sunday (8 September).

Meanwhile, the MCMC is supposed to continue holding engagement sessions with all stakeholders to gather views, recommendations, and suggestions to ensure that the objective of achieving a safer online environment can be met together.

Ok, now that has been rehashed, what in the world is a DNS redirection?

When we do a normal online search, the DNS converts the website address we enter into the browser into a numerical IP address. This enables our computer to connect to the server hosting the site.

However, with a DNS redirection, the process is cut short so to speak. After entering the website address into the browser, the DNS redirection will direct you to an alternative site or a block notice if the website you’re trying to access is considered problematic. Yes, this means you’ll be prevented from accessing the site.

It’s like an adult redirecting a child near the road’s edge to a safer walkway. In other words, it’s basically Malaysia’s rattan wall (firewall), referencing China’s great firewall. Localised name mah.

DNS redirection is not a new technique. It has been done before but it was not as enforced as what happened recently.

Now that the DNS redirection plan is halted, we can only wait and see what comes of the talks and engagement sessions with stakeholders.

