[Watch] Man Waited Hours To Charge His EV & It Was Still Not Enough To Go Home

Some have jumped on the energy-efficient vehicles (EEV) or electric vehicles (EV) trend and are now sharing their individual experiences for all to learn.

An Instagram post shared a man’s experience waiting three hours to charge his electric vehicle at R&R Gambang. He shared that he reached the station around 2.05pm and found only one charger available. Two other Teslas were waiting their turn to use the charging station too.

By the time it was 2.45pm, another car used the charging station so he had to wait again. He only managed to charge his car at 3.40pm.

Since it takes a long time for the EV to fully charge, he shared that he did his work on a laptop while sitting in the car boot. By 5pm, his car only got charged up to 96% and could travel for approximately 229km.

However, considering his journey home was about 227km, this would be cutting it close. He said he would need to look for another charging station along the way.

In the comments, people noted that an EV car is more suitable for driving around town or the city instead of long-distance travel. The car would need to be charged more frequently when travelling far.

Some believe the EV industry has gotten it all wrong. They believe the car should use replaceable batteries to make the journey easier and to place these extra battery “packs” at stations to make travelling easier and more efficient.

A similar method is shown in a video below showing how the battery pack can be switched at the charging station.

Nevertheless, some also said they prefer sticking to petrol cars for long-distance travel and would not switch to EVs anytime soon.

