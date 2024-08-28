HMD’s Barbie Phone: Get This Pink Flip Phone So You Can Hang Up Calls In Style

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nokia-maker, HMD Global, has partnered with Mattel to launch the HMD Barbie Phone. The pink flip phone features a retro design such as a button keypad and a mirror on the front flap.

The phone keypad also features hidden designs such as palm trees, hearts, and flamingos that light up in the dark.

Best of all, the phone has no access to social media apps so your workplace can’t find you on any messaging services or emails. It’s also the best gadget to have when you want to disconnect and live your best life like Barbie!

READ MORE: The Pink Items You Need To Create Your Version Of Barbie Dreamhouse

READ MORE: Barbie X Everything: Check Out The Brands Going Pink

However, you can still make calls and send texts so it’s not a dud phone. Let’s see if your muscle memory kicks in when you type.

In addition, the phone has 512 MB RAM, 4GB storage, and holds a single SIM. The Barbie Phone comes packaged in a pink jewellery box with two extra phone cases, a beaded wrist lanyard with attachable charms, stickers, and gems.

The phone launch coincides with the popular doll’s 65th birthday this year and follows the hype and success of the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie last year.

The Barbie phone is available on HMD’s website with no prices shown but Reuters reported it’s about RM569 (99 British pounds).

If you have this phone in your hand, you can hang up in style knowing that your screen won’t crack!

via GIPHY

READ MORE: This Iban Man Customises Gorgeous Borneo Barbie Dolls

READ MORE: M’sian Olympic Gymnast Farah Ann Immortalised As Barbie Doll For Amazing Achievements In Sports

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.