ASUS’ ProArt AI Laptops Target Content Creators On The Go

When ASUS revealed the prices for their latest ProArt laptops at an event recently, they also had some of their representatives demonstrate using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

One demonstration showed how AI can be used to plan a trip and edit simple pictures while another showed how it could make games more interactive and run more efficiently.

ASUS saved their best for last though, as the ProArt AI demonstration showed how content creators could use the ASUS-exclusive StoryCube and MuseTree applications to, according to ASUS, “enable smarter and more streamlined creative workflows”.

StoryCube is a smart, convenient, and powerful digital asset-management tool with AI assistance for scene categorization and clip generation, allowing users to effortlessly manage and export the contents of their file library. MuseTree transforms inspiration into imagery swiftly, allowing users to generate more creativity through simple graphical interactions, while intelligently storing and managing their ideas at all times. ASUS

ASUS ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13

At the core of these laptops are the liquid metal-cooled AMD RyzenTM AI 9 370 HX processor, a 12-core and 24-thread CPU with a base clock of 2 GHz that can boost up to 5.1 GHz. It also comes with a neural processing unit that can perform 50 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS).

Both laptops also come with 32GB of LPPDR5X RAM by default with the option to go up to 64GB.

ASUS ProArt PX13

For storage, the P16 comes with 2TB of ultrafast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage while the PX13 comes with 1TB, though both can be upgraded to 4TB.

However, the P16 has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU while the PX13 has a GeForce RTX 4060.

All that power comes in a sleek, military-grade chassis which ASUS says promises “unparalleled durability and reliability” and a Nano Black anodized finish which “resists smudges and repel fingerprints”.

ASUS ProArt P16

The main physical difference between the two laptops is that the P16 is a 16-inch laptop with a 4K ASUS Lumina OLED display while the PX13 is a 13-inch laptop with a 3K Lumina OLED display on a 360° hinge which can turn the PX13 into a tablet.

Further driving home that these laptops are targeted at content creators, aside from all the usual ports (USB, USB-C, HDMI, and audio combo jack), the P16 comes with an SD Express 7.0 card reader while the PX13 comes with a MicroSD UHS-II card reader.

Purpose-built

All these hardware specifications and ASUS-exclusive applications indicate that ASUS expects you to take these laptops out in the field, on assignment or on holiday, and use their local AI capabilities to process media and create content without needing to rely on an internet connection.

How effective they are at these tasks in such situations would require extensive hands-on field testing, but if you want to experience them for yourself you can do so at the ASUS AI PC First Experiential Roadshow 2024 at the Low Yat Plaza concourse until 18 August 2024.

As for the prices of the ASUS ProArt AI P16 and PX13 mentioned at the top of this article? The former is priced at RM12,999 while the latter is priced at RM9,999.

This story was first published on TechTRP.

