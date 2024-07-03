Malaysian Made Macrokiosk Gearing Towards New Heights

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo recently visited Macrokiosk Malaysia, the founding office of a leading enterprise solutions platform company in Asia. This is Gobind’s second visit to Macrokiosk since 2019.

Gobind commended Macrokiosk for having achieved admirable progress over the last five years, and for setting an example of how a “Ciptaan Malaysia” company has played a role on the global stage by driving digital solution innovation across Asia and beyond.

Heartiest congratulations to Macrokiosk on turning 24 this month. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, you have set a benchmark for excellence in the industry. Your efforts in developing robust digital platforms have enabled businesses to overcome challenges and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving market. Gobind Singh Deo, Digital Minister

During his visit, Gobind had a first look at how Macrokiosk has successfully integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into its enterprise solutions platform that will be launched soon for businesses.

Datuk Kenny Goh, co-Founder and CEO of Macrokiosk, said the brand new space will catapult Macrokiosk to the next phase of growth as it develops and introduces relevant digital solutions for businesses and everyday life.

Macrokiosk is supported by more than 250 multinational staff, where up to 80% of its workforce is based in the Malaysia office to meet the growing market demands.

Sustainable Development Goals form one of the guiding principles of Macrokiosk’s business, which reflects the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The new Macrokiosk Malaysia office, for example, resides within a Grade-A green integrated development. Four of its global offices are now located in a green-certified building, among many more of its sustainability-driven efforts.

As a company that transforms digital technology into functional solutions for businesses and everyday life, we take great pride in the fact that Macrokiosk enterprise solutions platform is created in Malaysia. Our enterprise solutions platform now serves millions of users worldwide daily which includes more than 40 banking and financial services companies across Asia. It is our mission to champion Macrokiosk as a Ciptaan Malaysia enterprise solutions platform company to play an active role in the nation’s digital transformation roadmap. Datuk Kenny Goh, co-Founder and CEO of Macrokiosk

Also present was Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) CEO Ts Mahadhir Aziz.

Macrokiosk has established itself as a platform market leader in enterprise solutions across Asia, demonstrating the spirit of innovation and resilience that defines our nation’s tech landscape. We are thrilled to witness Macrokiosk’s remarkable growth and their commitment to innovation with its new and upgraded office. This is aligned with Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative aimed at transforming Malaysia into a digitally-driven, high-income nation and a regional leader in the digital economy. We look forward to continued collaboration and shared success in the dynamic landscape of digital transformation. Ts Mahadhir Aziz, MDEC CEO

Macrokiosk was founded in 2000 by Goh and his brothers Datuk Henry Goh and CS Goh.

It helps businesses acquire, grow, and retain customers with its enterprise solutions platform, which powers more than 90% of mobile and digital engagement in Malaysia, making it a key driver in Malaysia’s digital economy.

Macrokiosk enterprise solutions platform provides omnichannel communication, multichannel payment, analytical engagement and actionable marketing to drive customers’ business communication efficiency, payment requirements, customer engagements and marketing interactions towards market demands.

Macrokiosk was one of the first Malaysian digital companies to receive MSC Pioneer status in 2001 and participated in the Gateway, Amplification, Invest, Nurturing (GAIN) programme under the purview of MDEC in 2017.

