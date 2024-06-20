Take A Tour With Us At Malaysia’s First Apple Store

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After many years of waiting, Apple fans in Malaysia are about to get to experience what it feels like to shop at an actual Apple Store.

Apple is going to officially open the store on 22 June 2024 (Saturday) at 10 am. The store is located at The Exchange, TRX, Kuala Lumpur, and occupies three floors, with the main entrance located at L1. There are also entrances at the TRX City Park.

(credit: KC/TechTRP)

Apple claims the store runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral. The store is designed with a refined palette of high-quality materials, including natural stone walls, polished stainless-steel columns, light terrazzo floors, and a timber ceiling.

Additionally, the store features a dedicated Apple Pickup counter, which simplifies the process for customers to order online and conveniently pick up their products.

(credit: KC/TechTRP)

Try to arrive as early as possible on the opening day, as there may be a large crowd waiting to enter the store. If you are lucky, you might even get a free gift to commemorate the launch.

What’s the difference between Apple Store and Apple Premium Resellers?

You might be asking; “But we already have plenty of Apple stores in Malaysia, what makes Apple Store so special?” Actually, shops like Machines, Switch, iTworld, and the like, are known as Apple Premium Resellers or Authorised Resellers.

(credit: The Starling)

Firstly, it’s important to note that these resellers are not Apple itself; the company does not hold responsibility for these shops. These resellers are independent entities authorised by Apple to sell its products.

Secondly, these resellers offer different pricing and discount options than Apple Stores.

Thirdly, Apple Store has a station called the “Genius Bar” where they offer on-site tech support for all Apple products.

