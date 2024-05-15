Optimising Your WiFi: The Art of Router Placement

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the digital age, a fast and reliable internet connection is not just a convenience—it’s a necessity. The heart of your home’s connectivity is your WiFi router, and its placement can significantly impact your online experience. In this article, let’s explore the best practices for positioning your router to ensure optimal performance.

Understanding WiFi Signal Strength

WiFi signals are like ripples in water, radiating outwards from the router. However, these signals can be weakened by obstacles such as walls, metal objects, and even appliances. To maintain a strong connection, it’s crucial to place your router strategically.

(credit: Freepik)

The Central Command

The common advice is to place your router in the centre of your home, but this isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Consider the layout of your living space and the location of devices that will connect to the network. Your router should be near the centre of your most-used area to provide the best coverage.

(credit: TP-Link)

Elevate Your Connectivity

WiFi signals tend to spread outwards and downwards. Placing your router on a high shelf can help extend its range and avoid interference from furniture and other objects. Ensure it’s not tucked away in a cabinet or behind books, as these can block the signal.

Multilevel Considerations

For homes with multiple floors, the vertical placement of your router is just as important. If you spend equal time upstairs and downstairs, position your router on the ceiling of the lower floor or the floor of the upper level to maximize coverage.

Avoid Interference

Keep your router away from other electronics that can interfere with the signal, such as microwaves. Also, separate your router from your modem if possible, as this can help reduce electronic interference.

(credit: Freepik)

Antenna Alignment

If your router has external antennas, their position can affect your WiFi coverage. For single-floor coverage, antennas should be vertical. If you need to cover multiple floors, angle the antennas to help distribute the signal more evenly.

Success Through Trial and Error

Router placement might require some trial and error. Use a WiFi signal strength tester like Speedtest by Ookla or WiFi Analyzer to find dead spots and adjust the router’s position accordingly.

Remember, the goal is to provide stable and robust coverage to all your devices, ensuring a seamless online experience.

By following these guidelines, you can enhance your WiFi performance and enjoy uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and browsing throughout your home.

This article first appeared here on TechTRP.

