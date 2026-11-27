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Looking for a Christmas that’s a little off the beaten path? This December, Ferria KL, tucked into a corner of The Westin Kuala Lumpur, is trading the usual tinsel for a festive jungle escape. Settle in for laid-back dining and flame-grilled favourites, with a lively bar scene to keep the good times flowing, all set amid lush rainforest-inspired decor. It’s a fun, feel-good way to celebrate with the whole family.

Ferria KL has specially curated a Christmas menu that covers every course, from a festive starter and grilled seasonal specialities to hearty mains and a sweet holiday dessert to finish. Each dish comes with Ferria KL’s signature flair.

Here’s what’s on the special à la carte Christmas menu:

Appetiser

Hokkaido Scallops

Watermelon Poppers



Main Courses

Australian Prime Rib Steak

Grilled Freshwater Prawn Thermidor

Tarzan Arrabiata Pasta

Perfect for sharing

Mini Tacos

Amazon Chicken

Dessert

Oreomisu

Drinks

Cocktails – Christmas Ember and Mystic Bloom

Mocktail – Evergreen Sparkle

The Taste Test

Kick off the feast with pan-seared Hokkaido scallops, topped with tropical mango salsa and fresh herb pesto for a light, vibrant first bite. Prefer something sweeter? The bite-sized Watermelon Poppers are juicy, refreshing, and just as good a way to start the meal.

The Australian Prime Rib Steak is slow-roasted until the meat is meltingly tender and falls right off the bone. Served with a rich brown sauce, grilled asparagus and creamy mashed sweet potato, it’s a hearty, comforting main you won’t forget in a hurry.

For something lighter, the Freshwater Prawn Thermidor is grilled to bring out the prawn’s natural sweetness, then paired with crispy courgette fries and a hit of wholegrain mustard. The crunch, the sweetness and the subtle tang come together in a beautifully balanced bite.

If you like a little heat, the Tarzan Arrabiata Pasta delivers, tossed in a rich, vibrant sauce that’s bold, spicy, and comforting all at once.

Clockwise from top right: Freshwater Prawn Thermidor, Oreomisu, and Australian Prime Rib Steak. Pic: Ferria KL

Tarzan Arrabiata. Pic: Ferria KL Amazon Chicken. Pic: Ferria KL

Hokkaido Scallops. Pic: Ferria KL.

Sharing a plate of Mini Tacos is a fun way to bring the family together. The colourful bite-sized tacos are packed with fresh vegetables, sweet corn and diced toppings, and they’ll have everyone reaching for more.

Want something meatier to share? The Amazon Chicken features tender chicken thigh marinated in pineapple enzymes, served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes, Chinese broccoli, capers and a touch of blue cheese. It’s savoury and tangy from the first bite to the last.

Ferria KL’s Oreomisu reimagines the classic tiramisu with layers of creamy mascarpone, coffee-soaked goodness, Milo powder and crushed Oreo. It’s sweet, rich and every bit as indulgent as it sounds.

If you’re in the mood for a festive tipple, there are two cocktails to try. The Christmas Ember blends whisky, Aperol, lemon, gingerbread syrup, aromatic bitters and aquafaba for a cosy drink with a gentle spice. The Mystic Bloom goes for a more floral profile, pairing fruity gin with elderflower, cranberry, lemon and Peychaud’s bitters.

Not drinking? The Evergreen Sparkle mocktail is a zesty, refreshing mix of yuzu, lemon, basil and cucumber that makes every sip feel invigorating.

Watermelon Poppers. Pic: Ferria KL Mini Tacos. Pic: Ferria KL

Clockwise from top right: Christmas Ember, Mystic Blossom, and Evergreen Sparkle. Pic: Ferria KL.

The Verdict

The Australian Prime Rib Steak is the clear winner among the mains, with meat so tender it steals the spotlight from every other heavy dish. The scallops were a treat worth savouring bite by bite, and the Mini Tacos make a fun snack to tide you over before the mains arrive.

The Oreomisu leans on the sweet side, though the strawberry pieces help balance it out. As for drinks, the cocktails pack a boozy punch, but the refreshing Evergreen Sparkle mocktail was my personal favourite.

Ferria KL’s Christmas in the Wishing Rainforest menu is available from 1 December, along with a limited a la carte menu on 24 and 25 December. For reservations and enquiries, visit Ferria KL’s Facebook and Instagram or reach out via WhatsApp at +6010-303 1122.

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