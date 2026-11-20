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Independent Scottish whisky producers expanded their presence in the Klang Valley this month, with Wemyss Family Spirits and Kilchoman Distillery holding consecutive guided tastings across Kuala Lumpur and Cyberjaya earlier this month.

While Scotch marketing has historically relied on age numbers printed on labels to signal prestige, the visiting producers highlighted alternative approaches—from plain flavour naming to single-farm production.

Led by siblings William and Isabella Wemyss, Wemyss Family Spirits partnered with local distributor Single Malt Malaysia to host sessions at Director’s Cut Whisky Lounge in Taman Tun Dr Ismail on 2 November and The Food Merchant at Pavilion Damansara Heights the following day.

Established in 2005, Wemyss Malts omits age statements and distillery names on its core range.

Instead, the blender names each bottle directly after its taste profile—calling a honeyed malt The Hive, a spiced expression Spice King, and a smoky blend Peat Chimney—an approach the company stated is intended to simplify selection for drinkers.

The company also presented single malts from Kingsbarns Distillery, a family-owned Lowland operation near St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, built in 2014 inside a restored 18th-century farm steading.

International Sales Manager Everest Marshall led the Kuala Lumpur sessions, where Director’s Cut priced the RM50++ five-dram tasting and listed four 70cl expressions for bottle purchase—each packaged in bespoke glass embossed with flying pigeons at the shoulder and square recesses along the base representing the nesting boxes of the distillery’s historic stone doocot (dovecot):

Kingsbarns Coaltown (RM398++): Matured in ex-peated whisky casks to deliver a gentle smokiness designed for drinkers who typically avoid heavy peat.

Matured in ex-peated whisky casks to deliver a gentle smokiness designed for drinkers who typically avoid heavy peat. Kingsbarns Doocot (RM428++): The distillery’s flagship single malt, showcasing its light, fruity, and floral Lowland house style.

The distillery’s flagship single malt, showcasing its light, fruity, and floral Lowland house style. Kingsbarns Balcomie (RM458++): Matured in American oak ex-Oloroso sherry butts, adding rich fruit and gentle spice.

Matured in American oak ex-Oloroso sherry butts, adding rich fruit and gentle spice. Kingsbarns Falkland (RM465++): A limited-edition single malt highlighting alternative cask maturation.

The Pavilion Damansara Heights session offered four drams at RM50 per person, including an RM50 redeemable voucher and access to special event pricing on bottle purchases.

Barley-To-Bottle Islay Single Malts Reach Cyberjaya

On 4 November, Islay-based Kilchoman Distillery held a separate tasting session at the Clubhouse at Royal Selangor Polo Club in Cyberjaya, priced at RM68+ per person for four sample serves and light bites.

Founded by Anthony Wills in 2005, Kilchoman was the first new distillery built on Islay in over 124 years and operates as the island’s only single-farm distillery.

Located at Rockside Farm on Islay’s west coast, the independent family-run producer completes every stage of whisky making on site—growing barley in surrounding fields, traditional floor-malting, distilling, maturing, and bottling—giving its spirit a barley-to-bottle provenance distinct from larger Islay facilities that rely on mainland malting.

Led by Kilchoman Distillery Brand Manager Catherine MacMillan, the Cyberjaya showcase featured four expressions from the family-run Islay farm distillery, spanning bourbon, sherry, and red wine cask maturations:

Kilchoman Machir Bay (46% ABV): Matured predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels alongside Oloroso sherry casks, combining maritime peat smoke with crisp citrus, layered vanilla, and butterscotch sweetness.

Matured predominantly in ex-bourbon barrels alongside Oloroso sherry casks, combining maritime peat smoke with crisp citrus, layered vanilla, and butterscotch sweetness. Kilchoman Sanaig (46% ABV): Matured in a higher proportion of Oloroso sherry casks than Machir Bay, delivering a rich, fruity profile of raisins, citrus, and caramel balanced against soft peat smoke.

Matured in a higher proportion of Oloroso sherry casks than Machir Bay, delivering a rich, fruity profile of raisins, citrus, and caramel balanced against soft peat smoke. Kilchoman Loch Gorm (46% ABV): Exclusively matured in Oloroso sherry butts and hogsheads, yielding notes of spicy dark chocolate, cooked fruits, toffee, and rich peat smoke.

Exclusively matured in Oloroso sherry butts and hogsheads, yielding notes of spicy dark chocolate, cooked fruits, toffee, and rich peat smoke. Kilchoman Batch Strength (57% ABV): Matured in a combination of re-charred red wine casks, Oloroso sherry butts, and bourbon barrels, delivering intense peat smoke alongside red fruits, salted caramel, and rich spices.

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All photos by the writer.

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