Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tucked away in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, Mr. Chew’s Chino Latino Bar at The Troika offers a dining experience that brings together two distinct culinary cultures: Asian and Latin American.

With its Chino Latino concept, the restaurant promises something a little different from the usual dining experience in the city. It’s an interesting meeting of flavours, influences, and dining styles, making it a place worth checking out for those looking to venture beyond familiar restaurant offerings.

Mr Chew’s Playful Vibe Is Perfect For Dressing Up Without Feeling Overly Formal

One of the things that makes Mr. Chew’s stand out is its interior. The restaurant has a stylish, contemporary look that feels more like a trendy city lounge than a conventional dining spot. With its carefully put-together interiors, atmospheric lighting, and intimate setting, it strikes a balance between being sophisticated and relaxed.

Pic: TRP

It’s the sort of place where you can dress up for a night out without feeling overly formal. Whether you’re there for a date night, a gathering with friends, or a special occasion, the setting lends itself well to a leisurely evening.

Pic: TRP

The restaurant’s high-rise location also adds to the experience, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of Kuala Lumpur’s cityscape. It’s a nice touch that makes the setting feel a little more special, particularly as the city lights come on in the evening.

Pic: TRP

We wouldn’t describe it as overly formal or stuffy. Instead, there’s a playful personality to the space, making it feel like somewhere you can settle in, enjoy a few drinks, and take your time over dinner.

The Food Is A Positive Blend Of Asian And Latin Flavours

Starters: Nori Tacos, Korean Duck Fajita and Salmon Ceviche

For starters, we were recommended the Nori Tacos, which come with a choice of salmon, vegetarian, or unagi (grilled eel) filling. We went with the salmon and unagi.

Salmon and Unagi Nori Tacos. Pic: TRP

The Salmon Nori Taco was fun little twist on the traditional taco. this one uses crispy seaweed as its shell, filled with salmon belly and sushi rice, then topped with salmon roe and tobiko mayo. It has that familiar sushi-like taste, with a nice mix of savoury flavours and textures in every bite.

If you enjoy unagi sushi, this one should be right up your alley. The teriyaki-glazed eel brings a lovely sweetness, while the homemade kimchi adds a little tang and kick. The tobiko mayo ties everything together, making this another enjoyable little bite.

Korean Duck Fajita. Pic: TRP

For our second starter, think of it as a duck pancake with a Korean twist. The crispy duck leg confit is served with pancakes, cucumber, fresh herbs and gochujang mayo, allowing you to wrap everything up into one delicious mouthful. The duck is rich and savoury, while the gochujang mayo adds a pleasant spicy-sweet kick.

Salmon Ceviche. Pic: TRP

We also had a third starter dish: Salmon Ceviche. This is a nice little starter with plenty going on. The torched salmon has a lovely smoky edge, while the coconut cilantro tiger milk adds a creamy, tangy freshness to the dish. Salmon roe brought little bursts of savouriness, while the fresh leek and pickled wakame add a bit of crunch and acidity. It’s a refreshing combination that gets the meal off to a good start.

Main: Balinese Grilled Beef Ribs (400g) and a side of Pearl Eggplant

This is one for the meat lovers. The beef ribs are coated in a chilli soy glaze and seasoned with five-spice salt, giving them a bold, savoury flavour with a little sweetness and heat. The pickled fennel salad provides a refreshing contrast, helping to balance out the richness of the meat.

We only ordered one main because this one weighs in at 400 grams, which is plenty for two to share.

Balinese Grilled Beef Ribs. Pic: TRP

The beef ribs were paired with one side dish that deserves a little attention, the Pearl Eggplant. It offers a softer, tender texture with a naturally mild flavour and an interesting addition to the spread, especially if you’re looking for something to balance out the heavier meat dish.

Pearl Eggplant. Pic: TRP

Dessert: Banana Burrito and Chrysanthemum Ice

After all that meat, it’s only natural to top the savoury meal with something sweet.

We picked the Banana Burrito first, which was a rather playful take on dessert. A deep-fried banana is wrapped in a pancake and served with dulce de leche, shaved coconut and tonka bean ice cream. Expect a combination of crispy and soft textures, with plenty of sweetness from the caramel-like sauce and banana.

Banana Burrito. Pic: TRP

Then, we sampled something on a more cold and refreshing side. Chrysanthemum Ice is a refreshing way to cool down after all those savoury dishes. This dessert features shaved chrysanthemum ice with osmanthus syrup, lime and mint jelly, finished with a rose shard. It’s light, floral and gently sweet, with the lime adding a pleasant citrusy touch.

Chrysanthemum Ice. Pic: TRP

Strong Yet Comforting Nightcaps

Flipping through the drinks menu, we spotted several interesting cocktails, but two stood out among the rest.

Pablo’s Destiny. Pic: TRP

Pablo’s Destiny is an interesting one for those who enjoy spirit-forward cocktails. Combining tequila, gin and sweet vermouth with Luxardo maraschino and Hellfire bitters, it has a complex mix of flavours that we could describe as a balance of herbal, slightly sweet and bitter notes, with the tequila and gin giving it a strong kick.

Ancient Fashion. Pic: TRP

Meanwhile, Ancient Fashion brings a Japanese twist on the classic Old Fashioned. This cocktail combines Japanese whisky with Creole bitters, five-spice syrup and torched kumquat. The whisky gives it a smooth, warming base, while the five-spice syrup adds a hint of sweetness and aromatic spice. The torched kumquat brings a lovely citrusy finish, making this a pretty interesting take on a familiar classic.

Mr. Chew’s Is A Place For A Fun Night Out With Food

Ultimately, Mr. Chew’s Chino Latino Bar is more than just a place to grab dinner. Its combination of an elevated dining setting, an unconventional culinary concept, and a lively atmosphere makes it an interesting addition to Kuala Lumpur’s dining scene.

Whether you’re planning a dinner date, catching up with friends, or simply looking for somewhere different to spend an evening, the restaurant offers an experience that goes beyond what’s on the plate.

Address: Mr. Chew’s Chino Latino Bar, Level 23A Tower B, The Troika, 19, Persiaran KLCC, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 6pm – 12am daily

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.