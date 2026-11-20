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Malaysian coffeehouse chain Hock Kee Kopitiam and Nestlé Malaysia’s foodservice division, Nestlé Professional, have introduced a six-item collaboration menu under the “Made With” KITKAT programme across all 24 Hock Kee outlets nationwide, effective Thursday (19 Nov).

The menu comprises four beverages and two baked items: Cocoa Crunch Latte, Matcha Cocoa Bliss, Hor Ka Sai Special, Sai Ka Hor Special, Cocoa Delight Croissant, and Cocoa Crumble Toast.

In traditional Malaysian kopitiam terminology, hor ka sai—which translates from Hokkien as “tiger bites lion”—is a local beverage combining brewed black coffee with chocolate malt powder (such as Milo) and condensed milk, while sai ka hor (“lion bites tiger”) substitutes black coffee with milk tea blended with chocolate.

The Hor Ka Sai Special combines local coffee with KITKAT chocolate, while the Matcha Cocoa Bliss blends matcha with chocolate elements.

Representatives from both companies unveiled the menu at Makan-Makan by Hock Kee in Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, featuring a preparation demonstration by Nestlé Professional Chef Yap Wai Keong, Hock Kee Bar Operation Manager Hanipah Abdul Rahman, and Hock Kee Assistant Bar Operations Manager Sugiando.

Hock Kee Kopitiam founder Nick Ng stated that the partnership integrates KITKAT chocolate and wafer textures into existing coffeehouse recipes for regular and new patrons.

Nestlé Professional Malaysia and Singapore Business Executive Officer Yit Woon Lai stated that the collaboration applies KITKAT ingredients to traditional Malaysian coffee, tea, and toast items.

Chain Expansion, Halal Manufacturing Hub, and Recent KITKAT Releases

Founded in Johor Bahru in 2018 by Nick Ng, Hock Kee Kopitiam opened its first Klang Valley branch at Bangsar South in 2023 and obtained halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in 2024.

Amid Malaysia’s crowded modern kopitiam sector, Hock Kee Kopitiam differentiates itself by operating a JAKIM-certified central kitchen strictly for base sauces and pastries, while relying on in-store chefs to cook dishes to order across a 100- to 150-item menu, without franchising its branches.

Industry analysts and business reports also note that the chain pairs 1980s Nanyang interior themes and multi-daypart local meals—such as its 30-ingredient Hock Kee Laksa and flavoured egg tarts—with full halal certification to capture multi-ethnic mall diners and former international cafe spaces.

The chain appointed actress Bella Astillah as its first brand ambassador in January and received strategic equity investments from Creador Foundation and Censuria Capital in February to fund nationwide outlet rollout and supply chain operations.

In Malaysia, KITKAT is manufactured locally at Nestlé’s 100 per cent halal-certified Chembong Industrial Complex in Negeri Sembilan—one of Nestlé’s largest confectionery plants in Asia, which also operates as an export hub supplying halal KITKAT products to ASEAN and global markets.

Nestlé Malaysia has also localised the brand through Malaysia-specific flavours and foodservice tie-ups, including the 6 November release of the KitKat Dark Borneo x Visit Malaysia 2026 limited-edition packaging—made with single-origin cocoa beans from Sabah and Sarawak—as well as limited-edition Formula 1 chocolates launched in August and B2B “Made With” KITKAT beverage collaborations with local chains such as Tealive.

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