How Ramen Mob Built A Late-Night Trading Card Hangout In Petaling Jaya

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Along a neighbourhood shoplot row in Taman Rasa Sayang, bowls of steaming 16-hour pork-bone broth share table space with foil booster packs, vintage binders, and graded collector slabs.

In September, Ramen Mob opened MOB TCG, a permanent trading card counter built directly into the dining room of its SS4 restaurant.

Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 PM to 10 PM, the space lines the right-hand wall with illuminated glass cases stocked with Pokémon and One Piece sealed boxes, Wizards of the Coast trainer cards, and PSA 10 slabs.

For collectors, the centrepiece of the room is a house promotion titled “Rip and Slurp.”

According to in-store signage, diners who purchase three loose booster packs from selected sets—Pitch Black, Chaos Rising, or Ascended Heroes—and pull an Illustration Rare card or higher receive a complimentary bowl of ramen, capped at three bowls or RM100 in value.

Shelf labels inside the counter list loose packs of Pitch Black at RM35 each, Ascended Heroes at RM75, and Prismatic Evolutions at RM78, setting the three-pack buy-in between RM105 and RM225 alongside regular menu bowls priced from RM25 to RM35.

Among collectors, these three expansions carry high secondary-market demand because each features sought-after “chase” cards and limited retail supply.

In plain terms, a booster pack is a sealed foil packet containing 10 randomised trading cards, where buyers pay higher prices for limited-run sets that hold rare artwork cards worth hundreds or thousands of ringgit on the resale market.

Sixteen-Hour Broth Meets Late-Night Booster Rips

Behind the counter, the kitchen operates as an established Hakata-style noodle house holding a 4.7-star rating across more than 1,400 reviews.

According to the restaurant menu and diner reviews, the kitchen simmers its pork-bone broth for 16 hours to produce signature bowls such as the Shiro Yakibuta Ramen with torched pork belly, Prawn Ramen with tiger prawns and ebi crumble, and dry Oyabun Abura Mazesoba coated in pork lard, alongside pan-fried gyoza and tamago mentai.

Online, the crossover has drawn mixed reactions from local foodies and card collectors.

During Ramen Mob’s earlier June-to-August spending leaderboard campaign—which awarded Pokémon Charizard Super Premium Collections to top weekly spenders across four outlets—commenters on social media joked that collectors might have better odds simply by buying booster packs directly.

Following the permanent MOB TCG launch, local Instagram creators promoted the SS4 branch as a spot to “eat ramen and degen Pokémon,” while commenters on the shop’s launch post asked whether pulling a “godpack” would unlock 10 free bowls of ramen.

Together, the food and card counter have turned a neighbourhood noodle shop into an unconventional hangout for Klang Valley collectors.

Malaysia’s Pokémon Card Boom: High-Value Deals, Queue Disputes, and Unreleased Leaks

The arrival of an in-house card shop inside a Petaling Jaya noodle restaurant reflects a broader surge across Malaysia’s trading card market in 2026, marked by record sales alongside retail disputes and grey-market controversies.

Penang-based collector Damiral Imran drew national attention after selling a personal collection for RM1.87 million in late 2025 before listing a subsequent six-month collection for RM4.44 million in May, open to trades involving a Mercedes-AMG GT S and RM3.8 million in cash.

In October, auction reports highlighted another collector who netted RM8.57 million from vintage cards partly sourced in Malaysia, while conventions such as Card Mania 2026 and TCGKL drew large weekend crowds.

At the retail level, high demand prompted collectors to camp overnight outside stores ahead of the April 2026 Ascended Heroes expansion launch.

By September, social media posts alleged that resellers hired 30 to 40 foreign workers at RM100 each to queue outside Toys”R”Us at Sunway Pyramid, clearing out RM349 Pokémon Elite Trainer Boxes before relisting them online for over RM700.

Separately, local seller Ryan Kan triggered a debate in a Malaysian collector Facebook group after warning of a market downturn while offering to trade his RM200,000 Porsche Macan GTS for trading cards.

Grey-market controversies also surfaced in July when a Malaysian content creator faced backlash for unboxing and selling packs from an unreleased 30th-anniversary Pokémon set at up to RM4,600 per pack.

Around the same time, collectors on local confession boards raised concerns about digital mystery-pack platforms that let users immediately sell virtual card pulls back to operators for cash.

READ MORE: Scalpers Allegedly Hired Foreign Workers To Queue For Pokémon Cards— RM250 Profit Per Box, Zero Cards Left For Regular Customers

READ MORE: [Watch] Malaysian Opened Pokémon Cards That Weren’t Supposed To Exist Yet, The Country Is Paying For It

READ MORE: LEGO Pokémon Is Here: Rayquaza, Arcanine, Munchlax — And A 6,838-Piece Monster

READ MORE: Malaysian Traded A RM236,000 Rolex For Pokémon Cards, His Collection Is Now Worth RM800,000

All photos by the writer.

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