Hong Kong Tourism Board Launches “Hong Kong Gourmet Month” With More Than 400 Dining Spots Across The City

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After successfully staging its annual “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival”, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is keeping the culinary excitement going by launching “Hong Kong Gourmet Month” this November.

Bringing together more than 400 restaurants, bars and food and beverage outlets across the city, the month-long campaign offers limited-time menus, dining deals and unique experiences for locals and visitors to discover Hong Kong’s diverse food scene. From lunch and dinner to late-night supper and drinks, food lovers can explore different neighbourhoods and “Taste the World’s Best” anytime, anywhere.

The campaign features five themed dining experiences spanning Michelin-starred cuisine, neighbourhood favourites, wine and cocktail pairings, and Hong Kong’s much-loved late-night dining culture. Visitors who attended the “Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival” can also enjoy more than 250 additional exclusive offers across the city with the “Gourmet Month Privilege Card” distributed at the event. Those who missed the Festival can still join in the fun, with the five themed dining experiences open to all at participating restaurants and bars throughout November.

Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of HKTB, said, “The ‘Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’ has drawn to a successful close, attracting visitors from around the world as well as locals, and fully showcasing Hong Kong’s appeal as an international culinary capital. The ‘Hong Kong Gourmet Month’ now takes the benefits of the Festival further, extending them across the city. Its five themes bring together star-rated restaurants, renowned neighbourhood eateries, distinctive bars and late-night hotspots, enabling visitors and locals to enjoy Hong Kong’s dining scene from day to night, every day in November. We hope the campaign will give locals and visitors alike even more reasons to explore our neighbourhoods and spend locally, creating more business opportunities for the F&B and tourism-related sectors, and fully unleashing the synergies of the mega-event economy.”

Pic: HKTB

Five Themed Dining Experiences to Explore Hong Kong’s Food Scene

“Hong Kong Gourmet Month” features five themed dining experiences, each offering a different way to discover the city’s culinary character.

Theme 1: Hong Kong Wine-Pairing Award-Winning Restaurants Gala – Bringing together around 15 top restaurants, including Michelin three-star Tang Court, two-star Arbor and one-star Tosca di Angelo and Andō, this experience pairs award-winning chefs with leading sommeliers to create 15 exclusive wine-pairing menus available throughout November.

Theme 2: Taste More Hong Kong – Food lovers can enjoy limited-time lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 restaurants, with discounts of up to 30% on selected menus. Participating establishments include Michelin three-star Forum Restaurant, two-star Ying Jee Club and Bo Innovation, as well as one-star Hansik Goo, Man Wah, Shang Palace, Epure and Racines. The selection spans traditional Cantonese cuisine, contemporary Chinese creations, international flavours and harbour-view dining.

Pic: HKTB

Theme 3: Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide – For those who prefer dining after dark, the guide brings together nearly 80 F&B brands across more than 100 outlets, with exclusive deals available after 9pm. Explore dining hotspots in Central and Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po and Kowloon City, with options ranging from dai pai dong (open-air food stalls), hotpot and izakayas to burgers, desserts, hotel restaurants and fine dining.

Theme 4: Cocktail Fest Month – Discover Hong Kong’s vibrant bar scene through six curated cocktail trails featuring 30 distinctive bars. The routes cover everything from hidden speakeasies and classic Central bars to local-inspired cocktails, emerging mixologists and luxury hotel bars. For HK$399, participants can select one themed route and redeem a signature drink at each of three participating bars.

Theme 5: Sip and Savour in LKF – Lan Kwai Fong (LKF), one of Hong Kong’s best-known nightlife districts, will host more than 20 participating restaurants and bars for a special night-time experience. Alongside exclusive food and drink offers, visitors can look forward to mixology workshops, retro-themed nights and DJ performances.

For more details on “Hong Kong Gourmet Month”, please visit the official Discover Hong Kong website.

Pic: HKTB

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