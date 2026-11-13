Sweetening The Pint: Tiger Introduces Peach Oolong, Yuzu Lime, And Reality Stars

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Heineken Malaysia Berhad launched a new range of flavoured lagers on Thursday (12 Nov), introducing Peach Oolong and Yuzu Lime variants under the Tiger Remix label across Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

The two beverages contain 4.2 per cent alcohol by volume (ABV), lower than standard Tiger lager, and feature low bitterness in 320ml cans.

While Tiger Beer markets the global debut as an Asian-inspired innovation rooted in street culture, distribution remains restricted to Peninsular Malaysia.

Consumers in Sabah and Sarawak are excluded from the initial retail rollout.

Tiger Global Brand Director Sam Fielding said Tiger Remix is a new flavour platform, adding that Peach Oolong and Yuzu Lime are the first two beers to launch under the range.

Tiger Beer Malaysia Marketing Manager Julie Kuan said the products draw on familiar Asian flavours while retaining the brand’s brewing heritage.

Dating Show Cast Meets Supermarket Sampling in Klang Valley

To promote the launch to younger legal-age consumers, Tiger Beer scheduled sampling events at AEON Cheras Selatan, Jaya Grocer Sunway Pyramid, and Lotus’s Kepong between 13 and 29 November.

The activations feature appearances by local social media personalities, models, and hosts from Malaysia’s viral youth dating show circuit—such as I Lup You (喜欢请点头) and Crush on You 2.0—including former radio announcer Maq Lai, model Tiara Tai, and cast member Lih Yeong.

Shoppers who purchase two four-can packs at the participating Klang Valley outlets qualify for a challenge offering up to RM20 in Touch ‘n Go eWallet reload credit.

The beverages are stocked at 7-Eleven, AEON, GrabMart, Jaya Grocer, Lotus’s, MiX.Store, and Shopee across Peninsular Malaysia.

The release aligns with the company’s EverGreen 2030 strategy, which identifies category innovation as a core pillar to accelerate growth.

Prior to the 12 November announcement, the brewer distributed limited-edition Tiger Remix Discovery Packs—containing the unreleased cans and customised ikat tepi bags—to media and influencers.

Early Consumer Reception

Because the official launch took place on Thursday and supermarket sampling only began today (13 Nov), independent consumer reviews remain limited.

Early online commentary comes mainly from promotional partners and attendees who previewed the cans at the recent Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival.

Lifestyle content creators from the Tiger Roar Collective described Peach Oolong as fruity with a subtle hint of oolong tea and Yuzu Lime as a citrusy blend.

The writer’s subsequent sampling yielded the same tasting profile.

Early Instagram posts from festivalgoers who sampled the drinks before the nationwide rollout characterised both flavours as light and easy to drink.

Prior to the official reveal, users on Instagram correctly predicted the yuzu lime and peach oolong pairings from teaser visuals.

Lifestyle portals have framed the launch around casual “lepak” gatherings, while Singapore lifestyle outlets noted the low bitterness serves as an entry point for drinkers who find regular lager too sharp.

READ MORE: Beyond’s Paul Wong Closes Tiger Beer Music Festival With 10,000 Fans

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