Century-Old Chinatown Bakery Sells Nostalgia With Less Sugar

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A century-old Chinese pastry shop widely associated with Petaling Street no longer operates on its historic street, having relocated around the corner to 85 Jalan Sultan following a near-collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in Guangdong, China, in 1909 and established in Kuala Lumpur in 1946, Fung Wong Biscuits closed its cramped shoplot at Jalan Hang Lekir in late 2021.

Fourth-generation owner Melvin Chan stated that pandemic lockdowns caused a 90 per cent drop in revenue while the previous tenancy expired, prompting a pivot into a heritage-themed kopitiam café.

While neighbouring Chinatown bakeries such as Kam Lun Tai relocated out of the area and Yook Woo Hin closed due to MRT construction, Fung Wong remained in the district.

Local design studio CocoKacang renovated the Jalan Sultan unit by uncovering a walled-off alleyway, installing transparent skylight roofing, and planting indoor fruit trees, including mango and mangosteen, alongside the original green-and-white mosaic tiles.

The layout also features a glass-walled, open-concept kitchen where diners can watch bakers hand-make pastries in real time.

Lighter Recipes and Divided Customer Reviews

The menu retains traditional Cantonese wedding cakes (gaa neoi beng), egg tarts, and char siu sou priced between RM3.50 and RM6, alongside dim sum items such as char leong at RM9.30.

Chan noted that while 70 per cent of pastries are still handmade, recipes were modified to use less sugar and oil for contemporary palates.

The reinvention has generated divided feedback across public review platforms.

Tourists and café patrons cite affordable pricing relative to neighbouring Jalan Sultan coffee bars and praise the preserved architecture.

Conversely, longtime customers on food forums report smaller pastry sizes, lukewarm savoury fillings outside peak morning hours, and a loss of traditional lard-heavy richness since veteran bakers retired.

Reviews also note brusque counter service during peak periods.

Savoury Staples, Branded Packaging and Advance Orders

Alongside traditional baked pastries, the expanded café menu serves savoury kopitiam and dim sum staples, including chee cheong fun (steamed rice noodle rolls) and lo mai kai (steamed glutinous rice with chicken).

Since the 2021 relocation, takeaway orders have been packed in redesigned kraft paper boxes printed with traditional red Chinese paper-cut peony motifs and a phoenix.

It’s a direct visual nod to the bakery’s name, Fung Wong, which translates to phoenix in Cantonese—while the counter has more recently promoted co-branded Nescafé Salted Caramel Latte specials.

The Jalan Sultan outlet operates daily from 8:30 AM to 10:00 PM.

Customers can also place advance orders for ceremonial pastries, packaged biscuits, and delivery via the bakery’s official website and WhatsApp channel.

READ MORE: [Photos] 50 Years Of Kai Si Hor Fun On Jalan Sultan, One 75-Year-Old Owner, And No Interested Heir In Sight

READ MORE: Petaling Street’s Most Forgotten Building Just Became Its Most Talked-About

READ MORE: Hidden Bars Help To Revive Petaling Street, The ‘Chinatown’ Of Malaysia’s Capital

All photos by the writer.

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